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🤯 Five things to know Wednesday

😅 Do not miss this: Grading NBA teams' stress levels

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Turkeys aren't the only things inside pressure cookers this week. For the large handful of NBA teams that entered the season with lofty expectations, every single game comes with immense pressure. Some have handled it better than others.

Take the top of the Eastern Conference, for example. The teams involved in the most highly scrutinized trade of the offseason are about where they figured to be through the first 20% or so of the campaign. One has a slightly higher stress level than the other, but both are far from panic mode, according to our John Gonzalez. Here are the 76ers' and Celtics' stress levels:

76ers: 1 out of 10

1 out of 10 Celtics: 4 out of 10

The story is much different in the West. The Warriors are already in dire straits, and it's only November. And the Thunder? Yikes. All of the injuries are taking a toll on Oklahoma City, and it will take a whole lot of work to climb out of their hole and all the way back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. That's the goal, after all.

Gonzalez: "In the absence of several key players, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein and others have all been tasked with picking up considerable slack. That includes rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. When you're missing so many important pieces, you stop being deep at some point and just do your best to plug holes. Even the mighty Thunder can only do so much."

📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL Power Rankings

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The 2026 NFL Thanksgiving schedule is one for the ages. It is not every year that the three-game slate delivers a blockbuster between two Super Bowl contenders. This year, two of the three games fall into that category. Four of the top six teams in Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL Power Rankings will go head-to-head on what should be a legendary holiday.

Here are the three Thanksgiving clashes and where each team stands in the rankings:

No. 3 Bears at No. 6 Lions , 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

at No. 6 , 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+ No. 27 Eagles at No. 17 Cowboys , 4:30 p.m. on Fox

at No. 17 , 4:30 p.m. on Fox No. 5 Chiefs at No. 1 Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

If you need to step away from the TV for a few minutes to cook up a Thanksgiving feast or gather around the table to eat that meal, doing so during the Cowboys vs. Eagles game ensures you do not miss a minute of high-stakes football. But even then, it's not like Dallas and Philadelphia are playing for nothing. The NFC East is still wide open.

Bills vs. Chiefs is the headliner, so make sure to come out of your food coma in time to watch Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes square off for the 11th time. Here is Prisco's take on those top-five teams:

Bills: "They keep winning games, but they face a big one this week against their old nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. That improved defense will be challenged in a big way."

"They keep winning games, but they face a big one this week against their old nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. That improved defense will be challenged in a big way." Chiefs: "Patrick Mahomes has eight touchdown passes and no picks in the past two weeks. He is back in the MVP race."

🎯 Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire targets

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If you're still alive in your fantasy football playoff race, make sure to get your waiver claims in on time ahead of this week's Wednesday, Thursday and Friday games! These players deserve the highest priority:

Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns

QB, Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars

RB, Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders

WR, Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Commanders

Rodriguez stands at the top of the list. The Jaguars could give him a heavy workload if Bhayshul Tuten misses time with the ankle injury he aggravated last week. Take it from our Jamey Eisenberg, who says Tuten's injury is the most impactful one in fantasy for Week 12.

Eisenberg: "Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Monday that Tuten isn't too bad." That said, make sure you add Rodriguez Jr. (72 percent rostered on CBS Sports) wherever he's available. He would be a must-start running back in all leagues if he starts for Jacksonville in Week 12 against Tennessee."

This is also a good time to take a shot on young quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza and J.J. McCarthy, who do not have track records as fantasy contributors but carry high ceilings in Week 12 and beyond. At wide receiver, make sure Williams is on your roster if available after his breakout game on "Monday Night Football." And it might be time to move Tyler Warren out of your starting lineup, so check out these replacements as the Colts struggle to make use of their star tight end.

Also, if your trade deadline has not arrived yet, use Dave Richard's Week 12 Trade Chart to cook up a deal.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Wednesday

🏀 (M) Battle 4 Atlantis: No. 2 Virginia vs. Marquette, noon on ESPN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Sabah, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: No. 4 USC vs. Saint Joseph's, 1:30 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com

🏀 (M) Maui Invitational: No. 8 Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Roma at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 NBA Cup: Heat at 76ers, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (M) No. 10 UConn vs. Duke (in Las Vegas), 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 (W) Southeastern Louisiana at No. 6 Texas, 7 p.m. on SEC Network

🏒 Hurricanes at Lightning, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 NBA Cup: Timberwolves at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. on Netflix

🏀 NBA Cup: Spurs at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on ESPN