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🤯 Five things to know Wednesday
- The Steelers benched Aaron Rodgers. It's a stunning move in Pittsburgh. The team announced that Rodgers will be inactive for Friday's matchup with the Broncos and Mason Rudolph will start in his place. Rodgers and the offense struggled in back-to-back losses and played their worst football of the season in the last two weeks, but it is nonetheless a gutsy move for coach Mike McCarthy to pull the future Hall of Famer -- who he developed into a four-time MVP during their multiple stints together with the Packers and now the Steelers -- out of the lineup. It is entirely possible that Rodgers has played his final snap of professional football since he announced ahead of the campaign that this will be his final season.
- The Week 12 College Football Rankings actually make sense. It only took four tries, but the CFP selection committee finally got it right. In the fourth edition of the CFP Top 25 and the last of the regular season, the committee made a handful of moves that corrected all of their previous inconsistencies and questionable decisions. Head-to-head finally means something for Tennessee and Alabama, with the Volunteers jumping up to No. 5. Wake Forest, at long last, got its deserved recognition at No. 8. And if the playoff started today, No. 14 Indiana would not be in the 12-team bracket -- justifiably so after a bad loss.
- Teruaki Sato and Freddy Peralta found their landing spots. The top international free agent of the MLB offseason is headed to the Cubs. Sato reportedly agreed to a $120 million contract with the North Siders. And the ALCS MVP is on the move, with Peralta reportedly landing a $125 million deal with the Orioles. In addition to those marquee signings, the Blue Jays are set to make an eyebrow-raising move in spending $80 million on a 5-foot-8 pitcher from NPB. Also, the Mets might not be done adding to their rotation. You can keep track of every top-50 free agent signing here. And before this group of players reaches free agency in the years to come, contract extensions could be in store for 10 young stars, including Jacob Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler.
- Michigan will not hire Trev Alberts as athletic director after all. In a potentially costly turn of events for Michigan, the university informed the Texas A&M athletic director that he will not get the job. Because Alberts already signed a memorandum of understanding, Michigan could be on the hook for his full buyout, which amounts to a whopping $21.2 million -- an incredibly steep price to pay someone who did not work a single day for the Wolverines. Whoever ends up landing the AD position might have to hire a new basketball coach, considering the Wolverines are off to the worst start by a reigning national champion in the last 40 years.
- RJ Luis plans to sue the SEC as the conference mulls over LSU's future. The Tigers basketball player at the center of the sport's wildest eligibility battle intends to pursue "a large number" in damages after the conference ruled that he cannot play. Since LSU put him on the court anyway, the SEC aims to enforce its rules and will hold an unprecedented vote on whether to expel the university from its membership. Although it is unlikely the league will banish the Tigers, it is still possible, and that move would have massive consequences across the college sports universe.
😅 Do not miss this: Grading NBA teams' stress levels
Turkeys aren't the only things inside pressure cookers this week. For the large handful of NBA teams that entered the season with lofty expectations, every single game comes with immense pressure. Some have handled it better than others.
Take the top of the Eastern Conference, for example. The teams involved in the most highly scrutinized trade of the offseason are about where they figured to be through the first 20% or so of the campaign. One has a slightly higher stress level than the other, but both are far from panic mode, according to our John Gonzalez. Here are the 76ers' and Celtics' stress levels:
- 76ers: 1 out of 10
- Celtics: 4 out of 10
The story is much different in the West. The Warriors are already in dire straits, and it's only November. And the Thunder? Yikes. All of the injuries are taking a toll on Oklahoma City, and it will take a whole lot of work to climb out of their hole and all the way back to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years. That's the goal, after all.
- Gonzalez: "In the absence of several key players, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Isaiah Hartenstein and others have all been tasked with picking up considerable slack. That includes rookies Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz. When you're missing so many important pieces, you stop being deep at some point and just do your best to plug holes. Even the mighty Thunder can only do so much."
📈📉 Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL Power Rankings
The 2026 NFL Thanksgiving schedule is one for the ages. It is not every year that the three-game slate delivers a blockbuster between two Super Bowl contenders. This year, two of the three games fall into that category. Four of the top six teams in Pete Prisco's Week 12 NFL Power Rankings will go head-to-head on what should be a legendary holiday.
Here are the three Thanksgiving clashes and where each team stands in the rankings:
- No. 3 Bears at No. 6 Lions, 1 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
- No. 27 Eagles at No. 17 Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on Fox
- No. 5 Chiefs at No. 1 Bills, 8:20 p.m. on NBC
If you need to step away from the TV for a few minutes to cook up a Thanksgiving feast or gather around the table to eat that meal, doing so during the Cowboys vs. Eagles game ensures you do not miss a minute of high-stakes football. But even then, it's not like Dallas and Philadelphia are playing for nothing. The NFC East is still wide open.
Bills vs. Chiefs is the headliner, so make sure to come out of your food coma in time to watch Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes square off for the 11th time. Here is Prisco's take on those top-five teams:
- Bills: "They keep winning games, but they face a big one this week against their old nemesis, the Kansas City Chiefs. That improved defense will be challenged in a big way."
- Chiefs: "Patrick Mahomes has eight touchdown passes and no picks in the past two weeks. He is back in the MVP race."
🎯 Week 12 fantasy football waiver wire targets
If you're still alive in your fantasy football playoff race, make sure to get your waiver claims in on time ahead of this week's Wednesday, Thursday and Friday games! These players deserve the highest priority:
- Deshaun Watson, QB, Browns
- Chris Rodriguez Jr., RB, Jaguars
- Antonio Williams, WR, Commanders
- Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Commanders
Rodriguez stands at the top of the list. The Jaguars could give him a heavy workload if Bhayshul Tuten misses time with the ankle injury he aggravated last week. Take it from our Jamey Eisenberg, who says Tuten's injury is the most impactful one in fantasy for Week 12.
- Eisenberg: "Jaguars coach Liam Coen said Monday that Tuten isn't too bad." That said, make sure you add Rodriguez Jr. (72 percent rostered on CBS Sports) wherever he's available. He would be a must-start running back in all leagues if he starts for Jacksonville in Week 12 against Tennessee."
This is also a good time to take a shot on young quarterbacks like Fernando Mendoza and J.J. McCarthy, who do not have track records as fantasy contributors but carry high ceilings in Week 12 and beyond. At wide receiver, make sure Williams is on your roster if available after his breakout game on "Monday Night Football." And it might be time to move Tyler Warren out of your starting lineup, so check out these replacements as the Colts struggle to make use of their star tight end.
Also, if your trade deadline has not arrived yet, use Dave Richard's Week 12 Trade Chart to cook up a deal.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The first Thanksgiving Eve game in NFL history kicks off in a matter of hours, and the expectation is that Micah Parsons will make his season debut for the Packers in their clash with the Rams. Here are all of the other injury situations to monitor through the Thanksgiving slate.
- Our picks for the rare Wednesday game and every other NFL matchup in Week 12 are here.
- Manchester City's poor form continued on Matchday 5 in the UEFA Champions League, and Arsenal just keep blowing leads.
- Connor Bedard will miss four months due to right shoulder surgery, which shines a light on the Blackhawks' stalled rebuild.
- These five golfers are finalists for the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.
- The Broncos announced a one-game suspension for J.K. Dobbins.
- Gonzaga landed the No. 13-ranked prospect in college basketball's 2027 recruiting class.
- Now that Brandon Aiyuk is a free agent, he already has a meeting set with a new team.
- Asking Trae Young to score less is not a sustainable solution for the Wizards' struggles.
- It's already time to look ahead to 2027 in our way-too-early NWSL Power Rankings.
- Urban Meyer is "concerned" about the state of the Ohio State football program ahead of Saturday's rivalry game.
- Puka Nacua's future with the Rams is uncertain, according to Sean McVay.
- Meet the college basketball Freshman of the Week.
- Curt Cignetti threw his kicker under the bus.
- We projected every starting quarterback in the Big Ten for 2027.
- The first college football bowl game in Puerto Rico will air on CBS Sports Network.
📺 What we're watching Wednesday
🏀 (M) Battle 4 Atlantis: No. 2 Virginia vs. Marquette, noon on ESPN
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Sabah, 12:45 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 (W) Baha Mar Championship: No. 4 USC vs. Saint Joseph's, 1:30 p.m. on BDGSportsLive.com
🏀 (M) Maui Invitational: No. 8 Arizona vs. Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Roma at Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 NBA Cup: Heat at 76ers, 5 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 (M) No. 10 UConn vs. Duke (in Las Vegas), 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 (W) Southeastern Louisiana at No. 6 Texas, 7 p.m. on SEC Network
🏒 Hurricanes at Lightning, 7 p.m. on TNT
🏀 NBA Cup: Timberwolves at Thunder, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
🏈 Packers at Rams, 8 p.m. on Netflix
🏀 NBA Cup: Spurs at Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. on ESPN