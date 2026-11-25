Less than 48 hours after telling reporters that Aaron Rodgers was still the Steelers' starting quarterback, Mike McCarthy made the decision to bench the future Hall of Fame quarterback for Friday's game against the Broncos. Mason Rudolph will start in place of Rodgers, who will be inactive for the game and was reportedly excused from practice Wednesday in light of his benching.

The Steelers reportedly spent Monday and Tuesday preparing for the Broncos with Rodgers at the helm. That abruptly changed on Tuesday night when McCarthy made the stunning decision following a meeting with other members of Steelers management.

What happened that led to such a drastic change, and what does this mean for Rudolph and the Steelers' quarterback decision moving forward? Well, these are all questions we — and many others — have.

Why did late-night benching happen so abruptly?

The situation with Rodgers had been "brewing for a while" and "reached the point of no return" on Tuesday night, according to longtime Steelers beat reporter Gerry Dulac. The Steelers held a series of internal meetings and conversations over the past two days regarding the offense and what needs to change moving forward, per ESPN. One reported change is a more collaborative approach to play calling.

But the biggest revelation from those conversations was the decision to bench Rodgers, a four-time league MVP who announced this offseason that this would be the final year of his career.

Rodgers, who will turn 43 on Dec. 2, is completing 60.9 percent of his passes this season, the lowest total since his rookie season. During Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Rodgers was sacked five times despite being pressured only eight times. In addition to taking unnecessary sacks, Rodgers missed open receivers multiple times and was inaccurate on several downfield passes.

It's possible that McCarthy's decision to bench Rodgers was about more than on-field performance.

There have also been reports of tension between Rodgers and McCarthy. Cameras caught the two exchanging verbal jabs during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to Cleveland. There appeared to be a disconnect between the two in recent weeks over the offense from a philosophical standpoint (Rodgers, for example, often checked out of running plays in lieu of passing plays at the line of scrimmage; McCarthy said during his Monday presser that the Steelers need to run the ball more).

On Tuesday, during his weekly media gathering with reporters, Rodgers took a subtle jab at the front office when asked about teammate Max Hurleman. It's possible that that comment made its way to GM Omar Khan, which could have potentially impacted Tuesday night's decision.

Is Rodgers the reason why Steelers have lost two in a row?

Rodgers clearly isn't the only issue. The Steelers' offensive line (which suffered a blow in Week 10 when left guard Mason McCormick suffered an ankle injury that is expected to sideline him for the rest of the regular season) has regressed. Pittsburgh's running game has hit a wall, and the Steelers' receiving corps has underwhelmed, especially DK Metcalf, who was ejected from Sunday's loss in the third quarter after committing his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the half.

Pittsburgh was never going to bench Rodgers if it kept winning. But now, following two embarrassing losses that have put the Steelers' season at a crossroads, McCarthy made the difficult decision to bench Rodgers in favor of Rudolph, who will try to help salvage a Steelers season for the second time in four years.

Will Mason Rudolph really solve their issues?

In 2023, Rudolph was promoted to starting quarterback following an injury to Kenny Pickett and subpar play from Mitch Trubisky. Rudolph took over with the Steelers sitting at 7-7 (having lost three straight games) and on the precipice of missing the playoffs.

Rudolph played brilliantly while leading the Steelers to wins over the Bengals and Seahawks and did enough to help the Steelers edge the Ravens in Baltimore in Week 18 to secure a wild card spot in the playoffs.

A 2018 third-round pick, Rudolph was drafted to potentially serve as Ben Roethlisberger's successor. That never materialized, however, despite Rudolph going 5-3 as Pittsburgh's starter in 2019 after Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending injury. Rudolph was quickly typecast as a game manager and not starter material.

McCarthy, however, spoke glowingly about Rudolph during training camp. At the time, some thought that McCarthy was trying to drum up trade interest in Rudolph. With Tuesday night's announcement, it's clear that McCarthy sees something in Rudolph and wants to give him a chance to run his offense in regular season games.

There are reasons to believe that Rudolph will have another successful stint under center for Pittsburgh. The Steelers' remaining schedule includes only two teams with above .500 records. Pittsburgh's defense has been solid this season (they are seventh in the NFL in fewest points allowed) and its receiving corps appears to be getting better. Hurleman caught six passes and a touchdown Sunday in his season debut. Roman Wilson returned from injury last week, and Michael Pittman is expected to play Friday for the first time since Week 4. The Steelers also have one of the league's better running back duos in Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

Is Rudolph the future in Pittsburgh?

The Steelers have two young quarterbacks, Will Howard and Drew Allar, who are under contract. Rudolph, however, is slated to enter free agency this offseason. By making this move, McCarthy is essentially giving Rudolph an audition to be Pittsburgh's quarterback in 2027.

If Rudolph plays well and helps lead the Steelers to the playoffs, one would think that the Steelers would re-sign Rudolph this offseason and give him a chance to compete alongside Allar, Howard and whoever the Steelers bring in this offseason. If he doesn't rise to the occasion, the Steelers will likely bring in two quarterbacks this offseason to compete with Howard and Allar.

Was this move a long time coming?

Frankly, no. Along with benching a future Hall of Fame quarterback, what makes this decision so surprising is that this isn't how the Steelers have operated in recent years. Pittsburgh, often to the chagrin of its fan base, seldom makes seismic in-season changes that could threaten its NFL record 22-year streak of non-losing seasons. The consensus prior to Tuesday night was that the Steelers would continue to play Rodgers and live with the results.

Instead, McCarthy made what was surely a difficult decision while doing what he felt was best for his team.

What's Rodgers' future with the Steelers/NFL?

Rodgers has three options: retire now, return to the Steelers and play out the remaining games of his career, or ask for his release, which would allow him to finish his career elsewhere.

If he were released, two possible options would be the 49ers and the Packers as a backup to Brock Purdy or Jordan Love. This scenario would give him the opportunity to retire with either his childhood team or the team where he built his NFL legacy.

At this point, the most likely scenario is Rodgers sticking with the Steelers. While ending your career on the bench isn't ideal, it's better than being remembered as a quitter, which is what Rodgers would be branded if he chooses to walk away now.