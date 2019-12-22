Steelers bench Devlin Hodges for Mason Rudolph, lose James Conner to injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-shuffling the quarterback position once again. In the midst of their Week 16 matchup with the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, head coach Mike Tomlin has elected to bench Devlin Hodges after the rookie quarterback struggled mightily throughout the first half. Former first round pick Mason Rudolph is under center.

Hodges completed seven of his nine passes for 53 yards, but those two missed throws fell into the arms of Jets defenders, giving him six interceptions in the past two games. He threw four picks in Pittsburgh's loss to Buffalo in Week 15. Heading into this matchup, there was already talk that Hodges would have a short leash, and Tomlin seems to be true to his word.

As for Rudolph, he hasn't played since being pulled in favor of Hodges in the Steelers' come-from-behind win over the Bengals in Week 12. While Rudolph hasn't seen game action for a bit, he did receive reps with the first-team offense during practice this week in the event that Hodges struggled. At the very least, he was able to shake off some rust in practice.

On top of putting the quarterback position in a state of flux in this inner-conference showdown, the Steelers will be down another key weapon as running back James Conner departed the game and headed to the locker room with a thigh injury. He has since been ruled out. On the day, he totaled six carries for 32 yards prior to this latest injury.