Steelers, Bengals 100th game: Five moments that shaped one of the NFL's more intense matchups

While not considered one of the NFL's traditional rivalries, the Steelers and Bengals have faced off in several intense games over the past two decades that have helped make it a rivalry in many fans' eyes. Pittsburgh, winners of eight straight games in this matchup, will host Cincinnati on "Monday Night Football" in a matchup of two teams that are still in search of their first win of the 2019 regular season.

Before the division foes face off for the 100th time, here's a look at five matchups that have helped shape one of the NFL's more intense matchups.

2005: Steelers settle score with Bengals in first-ever playoff showdown

The Bengals, after losing to the Steelers earlier in the season, essentially clinched the 2005 AFC North division title when they put up 38 points at Heinz Field in Week 13. At 7-5, the Steelers needed to win their final four games just to earn the AFC's sixth and final playoff seed and a rubber match against Cincinnati in the AFC wild-card round.

Carson Palmer, who threw four touchdown passes against the Steelers in Week 13, sustained a season-ending injury after completing a 61-yard pass to receiver Chris Henry on Cincinnati's first offensive play. While backup Jon Kitna was able to help the Bengals take a 17-7 lead, a Palmer-less Bengals squad was unable to hang with a Steelers team that would eventually become the first sixth seed in NFL history to win the Super Bowl.

While Pittsburgh's defense shut out Cincinnati in the second half, a pair of Ben Roethlisberger touchdown passes and another score by Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis sealed the Steelers' 31-17 victory. While Pittsburgh fans are still savoring the memories of the Steelers' improbable 2005 playoff run, Cincinnati fans are still upset over their team's unceremonious end to what was a memorable season.

2012: Bengals defeat Steelers in Pittsburgh in pseudo AFC playoff game

Andy Dalton's finest moment as the Bengals' quarterback may have taken place in Week 16 of the 2012 season.

In a game that would ultimately determine which team would make the playoffs, Cincinnati stormed out to a 10-0 lead courtesy of Leon Hall's pick-six of Big Ben and a 41-yard field goal by Josh Brown. Pittsburgh quickly responded, as Antonio Brown's 60-yard touchdown reception from Roethlisberger and a 40-yard field goal by Shaun Suisham tied the score entering the game's final stanza.

After Reggie Nelson's pick of Big Ben gave the Bengals the ball at Pittsburgh's 46-yard-line with 14 seconds left, Dalton's 21-yard completion to A.J. Green set up Brown's game-winning, 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining.

The win helped clinch Cincinnati's second consecutive playoff berth. It also knocked Pittsburgh out of postseason contention for the first time since 2009.

2014: Steelers best Bengals, win division in physical Week 17 matchup

After a two-year playoff absence, Pittsburgh entered its 2014 regular-season finale with a half game lead over the Bengals, who just happened to be their their Week 17 opponent.

In a game between evenly matched teams, the difference on this night was Antonio Brown, who started the game with a 71-yard punt return for a score before catching a game-clinching, 63-yard touchdown pass from Big Ben in Pittsburgh's 27-17 victory. Brown, who was named as an All-Pro for the first time that season, racked up 212 all-purpose yards, including 128 receiving yards, while helping lead the Steelers to their first AFC North division title since 2010.

This day in #PGHistory: Behind two Antonio Brown touchdowns, the Steelers take the AFC North, defeating the Bengals 27-17. (2014)



AB would end the season with 129 catches, the second most all-time (Marvin Harrison, 143). pic.twitter.com/K4eISGFAvk — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) December 28, 2018

While both teams qualified for the playoffs, injuries sustained in that game to Green and Pittsburgh running back Le'Veon Bell greatly contributed to each teams' loss in the AFC wild-card round. The Bengals were out-manned by the Texans in Houston, while the Bell-less Steelers lost at home to the rival Ravens.

2015: Steelers edge Bengals in physical playoff showdown

Pittsburgh's 18-16 victory over Cincinnati is regarded as one of the most physical playoff games in NFL history. While the game is mostly remembered by Vontaze Burfict's hit on Antonio Brown and Adam "Pacman" Jones' unsportsmanlike penalty that set up Chris Boswell's game-winning field goal, the game is not as remembered for Cincinnati's gallant comeback bid after falling behind by 15 points.

After failing to generate much offense for most of the game, backup quarterback A.J. McCarron led the Bengals on three fourth-quarter scoring drives that culminated with his 25-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Green with 1:50 remaining. Cincinnati appeared to put its first playoff win in a quarter century on ice when Burfict picked off Pittsburgh backup quarterback Landry Jones with 1:43 left.

But on the game's next game, Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier gave his offense the ball back following his forced fumble of Bengals running back Jeremy Hill. Following a 12-yard completion to Brown on a fourth-and-3 play with 28 seconds left, Burfict and Jones' combined penalties set up Boswell's game-winning kick.

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict are now on the same team 👀🔥



pic.twitter.com/D7KuZ5DFGY — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) March 20, 2019

While the Steelers outlasted the Bengals, they were not able to overcome the loss of Brown, who was held out of Pittsburgh's divisional round playoff loss to Denver with a concussion.

2017: Steelers overcome early deficit, loss of Ryan Shazier

Pittsburgh's Week 13 victory over Cincinnati is mostly remembered for two things: Ryan Shazier's traumatic injury and JuJu Smith-Schuster's crushing hit on Burfict that left Cincinnati's former inside linebacker with a concussion. The game is less remembered for Pittsburgh's furious comeback after falling behind 17-0 following Hill's second-quarter touchdown.

The comeback started when Bell -- who amassed 181 all-purpose yards that night -- caught a 35-yard touchdown pass after it initially looked like he had stepped out of bounds. The Steelers then tied the score on Brown's 6-yard scoring reception from Roethlisberger with 3:51 left.

Le’Veon Bell stole the Bengals soul with that high-step. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Wpogrj7NXc — Daniel Dudley (@DDisBORED) December 5, 2017

Pittsburgh, following a critical third down sack by linebacker Bud Dupree, had the ball and a chance to win the game with 2:42 left. Two carries by Bell gained 12 yards, while Big Ben's 12-yard completion to Martavis Bryant and a 11 completion to Bell set up Boswell's game-winning, 38-yard kick on the game's final play.

The Steelers would finish the season with a 13-3 record, their best record during the Mike Tomlin era.