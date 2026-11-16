The Pittsburgh Steelers lost Sunday night's game to the Cincinnati Bengals days before the game even started. OK, that might be a stretch. But the Steelers' decision not to acquire a receiver before the trade deadline has aged faster than milk on a hot summer day.

Hours after Josh Downs -- whom the Steelers were reportedly interested in acquiring before the deadline -- scored a touchdown in his Kansas City Chiefs debut, Pittsburgh fans were forced to sit through another game of watching DK Metcalf play dodgeball and Aaron Rodgers desperately looking for Jaylen Warren in the flat with no open options downfield.

Rodgers did not complete a pass until late in the first half. At that point, it was already 17-0 Bengals, a lead that swelled to 24-3 before intermission. It was 31-3 in the third before the Steelers finally found the end zone early in the fourth quarter. Ironically, the score was courtesy of Metcalf, but it was way too little, too late. Pittsburgh later tacked on another late score in garbage time in what was a 38-18 loss.

There was plenty of evidence before the deadline that the Steelers needed help at receiver. Metcalf entered Sunday with just one touchdown and only 33 catches on 64 targets. Germie Bernard has played well for a rookie, but he's not a No. 2 receiver, at least not now.

Despite their lack of weaponry, the Steelers were 6-2 heading into their bye week, which coincided with the trade deadline. Pittsburgh reportedly discussed trades involving Downs, Brian Thomas Jr., and Calvin Ridley. Thomas and Ridley were not traded, but Downs and a 2027 seventh-round pick were sent to Kansas City in exchange for 2027 fourth- and fifth-round picks. A very reasonable trade that the Steelers should have tried to make.

There are two likely reasons why the Steelers didn't trade for a receiver. Pittsburgh probably didn't want to give up too many future draft picks that could be used to acquire its next franchise quarterback, and it still has confidence in its receiving corps.

Let's address the second reason first. Pittsburgh had an eight-game sample size to assess their situation at receiver. It was clear before the deadline that reinforcements were needed, even with the prospect of Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman's possible returns from injuries (Pittman, an expensive offseason acquisition, has seven catches this season and hasn't played since Week 4).

Regarding future draft picks, that's the price the Steelers continue to pay for not having found their long-term solution at quarterback. The Steelers have three other quarterbacks on their roster (including rookie Drew Allar), so there's a good chance that Pittsburgh won't spend a high pick on a quarterback in 2027, anyway. Pittsburgh's current 2026 projection suggests they won't have a high draft pick again. That has been an ongoing issue for a team that still hasn't found Ben Roethlisberger's long-term successor.

Regardless of the reason, the Steelers' lack of movement at the deadline raises the following question: what was the point of bringing back Rodgers? If the Steelers were serious about maximizing their strong start (like the Chiefs and Jaguars did) in Rodgers' final season, they would have gotten a receiver at the deadline, among other things. Instead, the Steelers stood pat and were blown out on Sunday night by a Bengals team that moved past them for first place in the AFC North.

Pittsburgh's situation at receiver is a mess, but that's not its only issue. The defense was a disaster on Sunday night. They had no answer for Joe Burrow, who sliced and diced Pittsburgh's zone coverage.

Cincinnati, winners of five straight games, appears to be not only the front-runner to win the North, but possibly the entire AFC. Conversely, the Steelers are a decent team that has benefitted from an easy schedule.

Pittsburgh faces only two teams with winning records from here on out, so it's very possible that the Steelers can get to 10 wins for a fourth straight season. That's far from a guarantee, however. The Steelers suffered a serious loss Sunday night when guard Mason McCormick was carted off the field in the second quarter. While the severity of his injury wasn't immediately known, it appears that Pittsburgh will have to move forward without him.

Even if the Steelers reach 10 wins and earn a fourth straight playoff berth, their season appears headed for a disappointing finish. Rodgers deserved better than that in his final season.