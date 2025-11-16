Division rivals face off in Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season as the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in a key AFC North clash. The Bengals are 3-6 coming out of their bye week and have their season on the line, while the Steelers are trying to bounce back from a humbling defeat in Week 10 against the Chargers. Cincinnati saw Joe Burrow return to practice this week, and the team has 21 days to activate him from IR. If the Bengals can upset the Steelers, they'll be back in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with their star quarterback set to return. The Steelers would like to avoid going to .500 and are hoping to get some revenge after losing to Cincinnati 33-31 earlier this season.

Where to bet on Bengals vs. Steelers

Where to watch Bengals vs. Steelers on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bengals vs. Steelers betting preview

Odds: Steelers -5.5, over/under 48.5

The Steelers are 4-5 against the spread this season and 5-4 to the Over on the season while the Bengals are 3-6 ATS and 7-2 to the Over. The last time these teams met, they combined for 64 points.

Bengals vs. Steelers SGP

Over 48.5 (-102)

Ja'Marr Chase anytime touchdown (-115)

Joe Flacco 250+ passing yards (-132)

Final odds: +297 (wager $100 to win $297)

Model's Bengals vs. Steelers score prediction, picks

The SportsLine Projection Model is backing the Steelers on the spread, as Pittsburgh covers in 55% of simulations. However, it has a slight lean on the Bengals on the money line at +200, as Cincinnati wins in 33% of simulations to provide value at that number. The model says the Over 48.5 hits in 51% of simulations.

Bengals vs. Steelers score prediction: Steelers 30, Bengals 21

