Josh Allen and Cameron Heyward clearly had heat throughout Sunday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. Heyward claims it all stemmed from Allen kneeing him in the stomach. On multiple occasions throughout the 26-7 win for the Bills, Allen and Heyward could be seen invading one another's personal space after the whistle.

"Being kneed in my stomach," Heyward said, per Steelers correspondent Mark Kaboly. "Then I was jawing back and forth. Ticked off the entire game because, as a quarterback, they're protected and I'm not. It just pisses me off."

Asked whether he believed Allen did it intentionally, Heyward said the Bills quarterback said as much to him on the field at one point.

"Yes, he even said after, 'I had to do something to get you off of me,'" Heyward said.

Clear video evidence of Allen kneeing Heyward has yet to surface online, but there is one clip in which Heyward and Allen get up from a pile, and the former is clearly upset with the latter.

There were several other moments in which tempers flared between the two players. Following a touchdown pass from Allen in the third quarter, Heyward was flagged for taunting when he got into Allen's facemask with his own.

Allen and the Bills ultimately had the last laugh in the form of a decisive 19-point victory. Now 6-6 on the season, Pittsburgh has to regroup quickly because it goes on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens next week, and first place in the AFC North is on the line.