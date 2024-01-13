New York Gov. Kathy Hochul sent shockwaves around the NFL world Saturday when she announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Super Wild Card Weekend matchup would be moved from 1 p.m. on Sunday to 4:30 p.m. on Monday due to inclement weather. Not only does this decision potentially affect one team more than the other, but it affects gamblers as well.

With snow and wind expected Sunday afternoon, bettors targeted the double-digit spread and total as well. However, the weather is not expected to play as much of a factor Monday. This scheduling change shifted player props, the spread and the total. Per SportsLine's Mike McClure, the Steelers-Bills total moved from 33.5 to 39.5 after the news broke.

How are sportsbooks handling this if you have already placed wagers on this matchup? It matters which book you used. For South Point, Rampart Casino, CasaBlanca Resort and Virgin River, all Steelers-Bills bets -- whether they be totals, moneylines, parlays, teasers, etc. -- are refunded. Their house rules dictate the game must happen on the date specified, per Chris Andrews.

As for other books, they aren't changing course. Caesars Sportsbook's support team posted a message on social media saying all wagers will remain action:

"Per our house rules, when a game is suspended or postponed but played within seven days of the initially scheduled date, all wagers will be remain action barring a change of venue."

The same goes for FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM, who have similar house rules. BetMGM in New Jersey, for example, states that games or events "must be held within one week of the originally scheduled date and at the scheduled venue when the bet was placed to be considered action unless otherwise noted ..."

It would appear many popular books are not offering refunds, and wagers will remain action. House rules could differ from state to state, so make sure to check the rules regarding your situation.