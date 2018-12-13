Steelers bring in former Giants coach to help defense, former kicker to help Boswell ahead of Pats game

The Steelers brought in two kickers for tryouts this week, days after Chris Boswell missed to field goals in Oakland, including one that would've tied the game as time expired. Boswell, who signed a four-year, $16.8 million deal before the season, has had a forgettable year.

A Pro Bowler a season ago, Boswell joined the Steelers in 2015 and converted 89.5 percent of his kicks from 2015-2017. Through 13 games in '18, he's just 10 of 16 on field goal attempts (62.5 percent) -- including 3 of 8 from 40-49 yards -- and has missed six extra points too.

But instead of jettisoning Boswell, the Steelers opted to get him some help in the form of former Pittsburgh kicker Shaun Suisham, who played for the team from 2010-2014 and converted 87.9 percent of his field-goal attempts and never missed an extra point in five years (though it's worth pointing out that extra points went from 20-yard attempts to 33-yard attempts in 2015).

Suisham's career ended when he tore his ACL during a 2015 preseason game. Now, three years later, he's back in Pittsburgh.

"It's just good to have another kicker out there, throwing ideas off each other," Boswell said after practice Thursday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "He was in the league for 11 years, so it's always good to have a guy like that around watching. It's good to have a guy of his caliber."

The Steelers, who were 7-2-1 a month ago, are now 7-5-1 after losing three straight. They're still atop the AFC North though just barely; a half-game separates them from the surging Ravens. And with remaining games against the Patriots, Saints and Bengals, they have a 70.4 percent chance of making the postseason, according to Football Outsiders. And while that sounds high, heading into last week's game against the Raiders, their chances stood at 86.9 percent.

Complicating matters: The Pats comes to Heinz Field riding a five-game winning streak against the Steelers, mostly because Pittsburgh's defense historically has had no answers for Tom Brady. And that explains this:

The #Steelers also brought in longtime LBs coach Jim Hermann to work w/ their defense this week. (He was the #Giants LBs coach when I covered NY. Those Giants beat the #Patriots twice in one season.) — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) December 13, 2018

What it doesn't explain, however, is why the current defensive coordinator, Keith Butler, and the current linebackers coaches, Joey Porter and Jerry Olsavsky, can't figure out how to stop New England's offense. Also worth noting: Two weeks ago against the Chargers, the Steelers' game plan included covering Keenan Allen, one of the NFL's best receivers, with a linebacker. In related news, Allen set season highs in receptions (14) and yards (148) in Los Angeles' comeback win.

The losing skid has been a wake-up call for the Steelers, however.

"In a sense that it makes guys realize that, hell, we have to go to work," left guard Ramon Foster said, via the Post-Gazette. "You almost have to get in training camp mode in a sense that this is what we need to fix. We have to concentrate on what we need moving forward. And if we get that going, this is essentially the start of our playoffs. You get a chance to play some good, quality teams that know us or at least have a really good team able to beat us and we have to be better than them in this next stretch of games we have."

The Steelers have played themselves into a corner with some of their worst football of the season. And if they're going to keep playing into January, they'll need some of their best football over the next three weeks.

