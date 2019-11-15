Steelers-Browns fight: Mason Rudolph will be fined by NFL for role in altercation with Myles Garrett

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will be fined by the NFL for his role in the brawl that took place between his team and the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora. The amount that Rudolph will be fined was not immediately disclosed.

With less than 20 seconds left in the eventual Steelers loss, Rudolph dropped back to pass on a third-and-29 play and after he released the football, he was taken to the ground by Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett. Rudolph seemed to take exception to what could be perceived as a late hit by Garrett and appeared to try to take off the defender's helmet. From there, things escalated to a very dangerous degree as Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and then hit him over the head with it, along with throwing a few punches of his own. Then, brawl between the two clubs ensued.

"Where did it cross the line? Maybe where he took my helmet off and used it as a weapon," Rudolph said after the game, in response to Garrett's actions. "I know it was bush league. It was a total coward move on his part. It's OK.

"I'll take it. I'm not gonna take it from any bully."

Those actions by Garrett earned him a fine along with an indefinite suspension that will, at minimum, last for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.

"Last night, I made a terrible mistake," Garrett said in a statement released by the team on Friday. "I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable. I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know I have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so."

While Garrett is justifiably getting the bulk of the blame, Saints star Cam Jordan tweeted on Friday his opinion that there is some fault on the part of Rudolph as well. With this fine, it appears like Rudolph isn't getting away totally clean on this incident.

