Steelers vs. Browns live updates: Pittsburgh and Cleveland meet with AFC North lead on the line

Prediction
Steelers 23, Browns 13
Steelers have a clear advantage in the running game, led by Jaylen Warren, who is celebrating his 28th birthday today. If the Steelers run the ball and don't beat themselves, that should be enough for the win.
PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. This matchup between longtime rivals will determine which team is in first place in the AFC North through eight weeks.
Both teams enter Sunday's game with a 5-2 record. The Browns, by virtue of their Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, are technically the division leader. Cleveland enters Sunday with two straight wins, while the Steelers hope to head into their bye week with a fourth straight win.
Cleveland's defense has been solid all year, but its offense has at times left something to be desired. They are coming off their best performance in recent moments, however. Against the Titans, the Browns piled up 491 yards while receiving excellent balance. Really, the big question in Cleveland is whether or not Deshaun Watson can beat an elite defense.
Defensively, the Steelers have made marked improvements since the loss in Cleveland. The unit is currently fifth in the NFL in points allowed, fourth in touchdown passes allowed, sixth in average yards allowed per carry, seventh in third-down efficiency and eighth in red zone efficiency. Offensively, the Steelers have gotten considerable production from Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in recent weeks.
Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Steelers 23, Browns 13
Steelers have a clear advantage in the running game, led by Jaylen Warren, who is celebrating his 28th birthday today. If the Steelers run the ball and don't beat themselves, that should be enough for the win.
Put pressure on Rodgers (Browns sacked him five times in Week 4)
Minimize Warren's big plays (Warren has an 80-yard TD catch and a 50-yard TD run this season)
Win turnover battle (Pitt is +4 this season)
Keep Watson in the pocket
Offense: Execute on third down and in the red zone (Steelers 4-13 on third down vs. Browns in Week 4)
Lean on Warren and Rico (Browns are 22nd in the NFL in average YPC allowed)
Jared Verse has made some headlines for some of his comments about the Steelers since Week 4. He made a point to walk past Cam Heyward (who took exception to Verse's comments) during pregame.
Verse specifically alluded to "dirty" play from the Steelers during Cleveland's Week 4 win.
With a win today, the Browns would ...
1) Win their first regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003
2) Sweep the Steelers for the first time since 1988
3) Get one step closer towards winning their first division title since 1989
Ben Skowronek tried to give it a go, but he'll be inactive again today. A big loss for the Steelers special teams and receiving corps.
Browns 27, Steelers 24
Rodgers: 22-40, 299 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, sacked 5 times
Warren: 93 yards on 17 carries
Browns outrushed Steelers 112-92
Watson: 24-33, 268 yards, TD, INT, sacked twice
Metcalf: 5 catches for 115 yards
Boston: 4 catches for 89 yards
Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit had interceptions
Steelers 4-13 on third down, Browns 4-10
Total yards: Browns 372-361
Shedeur Sanders remains the team's No. 2 QB today vs. the Steelers. Sanders beat the Steelers in Week 17 of his rookie season.
Welcome to our live coverage of today's big showdown between the Steelers and Browns. The winner will have first place all to themselves in the AFC North through eight weeks.
We'll on site at Acrisure Stadium and will be providing updates throughout the game!