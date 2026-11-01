Steelers vs. Browns live updates: Pittsburgh and Cleveland meet with AFC North lead on the line

PITTSBURGH -- Welcome to our live coverage of Sunday's showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. This matchup between longtime rivals will determine which team is in first place in the AFC North through eight weeks.

Both teams enter Sunday's game with a 5-2 record. The Browns, by virtue of their Week 4 win over Pittsburgh, are technically the division leader. Cleveland enters Sunday with two straight wins, while the Steelers hope to head into their bye week with a fourth straight win.

Cleveland's defense has been solid all year, but its offense has at times left something to be desired. They are coming off their best performance in recent moments, however. Against the Titans, the Browns piled up 491 yards while receiving excellent balance. Really, the big question in Cleveland is whether or not Deshaun Watson can beat an elite defense.

Defensively, the Steelers have made marked improvements since the loss in Cleveland. The unit is currently fifth in the NFL in points allowed, fourth in touchdown passes allowed, sixth in average yards allowed per carry, seventh in third-down efficiency and eighth in red zone efficiency. Offensively, the Steelers have gotten considerable production from Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle in recent weeks.

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Browns live