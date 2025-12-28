The Cleveland Browns are looking at another high draft pick but they won't pass up a chance to be a thorn in the side of the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 17 matchup. The Browns (3-12) have lost seven of their past eight, but quarterback Shedeur Sanders and defender Myles Garrett, who is one sack from setting the NFL season record, are reason enough to watch. The Steelers held on to beat the Detroit Lions in Week 16 and have all but sealed the AFC North title, with the Ravens two games back with two to play. Pittsburgh hosts Baltimore in Week 18 but can clinch the division with a victory Sunday.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Steelers are 3.5-point road favorites in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5. The Steelers are -218 money line favorites (risk $218 to win $100), while the Browns are +180 underdogs.

Where to watch Steelers vs. Browns on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Steelers vs. Browns betting preview

Odds: Steelers -3.5, Over/Under 33.5

The Steelers are 8-7 against the spread this season, while Cleveland is 6-9 ATS after failing to cover in five straight to end last season. Pittsburgh has won six of the past nine meetings between the division rivals and is 15-4 ATS in its past 19 games against AFC North teams. The total has gone Over in five of Cleveland's last six games at home and in four of the Steelers' past five on the road.

Steelers vs. Browns SGP

Steelers -3.5

Over 35.5

Shedeur Sanders Over 17.5 pass completions

Model's Steelers vs. Browns score prediction, picks

The model projects that the Steelers will get a relatively comfortable victory and has them covering the spread in 53% of its simulations. The Over hits 54% of the time, as the model expects the Browns to take to the air with star rookie running back Quinshon Judkins out for the rest of the season. Sanders has gone Over his completions projection four times in his five starts, and the props model is projecting him for 19.5 completions on Sunday.

Steelers vs. Browns score prediction: Steelers 22, Browns 16

