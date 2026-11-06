Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown will not serve jail time after he pleaded guilty Friday to a lesser charge stemming from a shooting incident at a boxing event in Miami last year.

The Super Bowl-winning ex-player was originally sought on one charge of attempted murder in May 2025 after a fight allegedly took place between Brown and several other individuals shortly after a celebrity boxing event. Brown pleaded guilty this week to aggravated assault with a firearm and received three years of probation.

Brown will undergo a mandatory psychological evaluation and may have to attend weekly counseling if mandated by a judge.

"My client was facing 30 years in prison with a 20-year minimum mandatory, and he was given an offer he just couldn't refuse," Brown's defense attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, told reporters. "Probation was too good to turn down, and we're both very excited about the outcome."

Videos from the altercation circulated on social media, as did pictures of Brown in handcuffs. Brown later posted on social media claiming he was jumped by people trying to take his jewelry.

"Regarding the boxing event that happened last night," Brown wrote at the time. "I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED.

"I will be talking to my legal council [sic] and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me. I will keep you all posted step-by-step on the process. Thank you for the support and love."

Brown last played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2021 season when he stormed off the field shirtless after getting into a heated argument with then-coach Bruce Arians.

He said he was returning to the league to play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, but nothing materialized. In June 2024, Brown filed for bankruptcy, blaming lawsuits and others for his financial misfortunes.

Five years prior to filing, Brown served an eight-game suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy as a result of sexual and personal misconduct allegations levied against him.

From 2010-18 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was a four-time All-Pro. He played for the New England Patriots for one game in 2019 before he was cut for sending threatening text messages to a woman. He spent his final two seasons with the Buccaneers.