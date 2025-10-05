It's been the best of bye weeks for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to getting a week off after their trip to Dublin, the Steelers saw their lead in the AFC North increase as all three division rivals suffered a loss on Sunday. At 3-1, Pittsburgh is the only AFC North team that has a winning record at this point in the 2025 regular season.

Sunday started with the Browns falling to 1-4 after losing a close game against the Vikings in London. During the 1 p.m. window, the Ravens joined the Browns at 1-4 after getting dominated at home against the Texans.

The Bengals, who opened the season with consecutive wins, fell to 2-3 on Sunday after losing at home to the Lions during the 4:25 window.

As you can see, the Steelers now have a sizable lead over the rest of the AFC North field.

AFC North division standings





Record Games behind Div. record Conf. record 1. Steelers 3-1 -- 0-0 2-0 2. Bengals 2-3 1.5 1-0 2-1 3. Ravens 1-4 2.5 1-0 1-3 4. Browns 1-4 2.5 0-2 0-2

This is now the second straight season where the Steelers have jumped out to an early lead in the AFC North. But after a 10-3 start last season, Pittsburgh ultimately lost the division to Baltimore, who got hot down the stretch before beating the Steelers in the AFC Wild Card round.

While anything is possible, it's hard to fathom the injury-plagued Ravens making a similar charge this season. Baltimore's injuries, coupled with Joe Burrow's injury and the Browns' continued struggles across the board, have appeared to give the Steelers a clear path towards winning their first division title since 2020.

Pittsburgh can further increase its odds of winning the North in Week 6, when it hosts Cleveland and rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel in what will be his first career true road start. The Steelers will then face the Bengals in Cincinnati on "Thursday Night Football" before hosting the Packers in Week 8 in what will be Aaron Rodgers' first game against his former team.