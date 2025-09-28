The Pittsburgh Steelers won their second straight game Sunday in Ireland, defeating the Minnesota Vikings in Dublin, 24-21. Not everyone is ready to return to the States just yet, however, as coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the game that wide receiver Calvin Austin III is being evaluated at a local hospital after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter.

Austin went down with a shoulder injury after catching a pass for a gain of eight yards. He caught a total of two passes for 13 yards, and returned two punts for nine yards before exiting the contest. ESPN's Brooke Pryor reported seeing Austin loaded into an ambulance with his shoulder in a sling.

The former fourth-round pick out of Memphis entered this matchup with 126 yards receiving on the season and two touchdowns. Austin had a career year in 2024, catching 36 passes for 548 yards and four touchdowns.

Sunday marked the first international win for the Steelers. Pittsburgh was previously 0-1, having lost to the Vikings in London back in 2013. This win was also special for Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, as his 18 career wins over Minnesota passed Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre.