For a second straight summer, Cameron Heyward isn't practicing for contract-related reasons. Last year, Heyward's hold-in ultimately led to a two-year contract extension. The Steelers' veteran defensive tackle is now looking for that contract to be reworked ahead of the 2025 season.

Heyward still has two years remaining on a contract that will pay him $14.75 million this season and $14.5 million in 2026. Heyward, who is currently 22nd among interior defensive linemen as far as annual salary and is 36th among all defensive linemen, said that he is prepared to sit out into the regular season if his contract is not resolved at that point.

"Honestly, I'd love to be valued," Heyward told the media following Monday's practice, via the Tribune-Review. "I know what I bring to this team and what I'm capable of, on and off the field. So, it's hard for me to, after the year I've had, to really justify playing at the number I'm playing at."

Despite signing a new deal less than a year ago, Heyward said that he told the Steelers to expect him to come back to the bargaining table after the 2024 season if everything went according to his plan.

"I understand I signed a contract last year, but to be completely honest with you, when I signed that, I told them, 'When I have an All-Pro year, expect me to come back [to the bargaining table],"' Heyward said. "I think everybody kind of giggled a little bit. I used it as motivation."

Heyward did earn All-Pro honors honors in 2024 after recording eight sacks, 71 tackles (12 for loss) and batting down 11 passes. Heyward was named to his seventh Pro Bowl a year after injuries ended his streak of six consecutive seasons with a Pro Bowl berth.

Despite turning 36 this offseason, Heyward feels that his 2024 season is proof that he is still an elite player and thus wants to be paid as such. He said that his agent reached out to the Steelers about addressing his contract in late February, and while conversations have been had, they clearly haven't gone the way he would have hoped.

While Heyward's hold-in is not ideal, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin downplayed it following Monday's practice, and for good reason.

It's worth reiterating that Heyward didn't sign his extension last year until early September. And while nothing is guaranteed this time around, last year's situation is a reminder that the two sides still have some time to get something done before the Steelers face the Jets in Week 1 of the regular season.