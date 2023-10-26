Pittsburgh Steelers fans received good news from an injury standpoint Thursday. The team began Cam Heyward's 21-day window to come off the reserve/injured list after the Pro Bowl defensive tackle returned to practice for the first time since suffering an injury back in Week 1. Heyward underwent groin surgery Sept. 14

A former first-round pick, Heyward has been one of the Steelers' defensive cornerstones for a dozen years. He became a full-time starter in 2013 and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the past six seasons. A three-time All-Pro as well, Heyward's 78.5 career sacks is third in franchise history behind former teammate James Harrison (80.5 sacks) and current teammate T.J. Watt (85.5 sacks).

The Steelers have somewhat masked Heyward's absence over the past six weeks. While the defense has been a big reason for Pittsburgh's 4-2 start, the unit hasn't been good against the run. The Steelers defense is currently 28th in the league in rushing yards allowed and 27th in average yards-per-carry allowed.

Second-year player DeMarvin Leal and rookie Keeanu Benton have divvied up the workload as far as filling Heyward's spot in the starting lineup. Benton has 13 tackles and one sack this season, while Leal has 12 tackles and one sack.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh will host a Jaguars team that is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing attempts, 13th in rushing yards and 23rd in yards-per-carry average. Third-year veteran Travis Etienne leads the Jaguars with 507 yards and seven touchdown runs, with quarterback Trevor Lawrence also contributing to the cause with 206 yards on the ground.