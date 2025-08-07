Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward wants a restructured contract ahead of the 2025 season and has not fully participated in training camp practices this month, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This was initially a private situation between player and franchise, but no progress has been made in the communication department.

"Heyward is scheduled to make $14.75 million this season, with $13.45 million of that already having been earned as a roster bonus in March," Schefter wrote Thursday on X. "Heyward is seeking a raise in a defensive market that has experienced a reset this offseason."

The Steelers and Heyward agreed to a three-year, $45 million extension last September, but market changes this summer with several other high-end pass rushers has made the veteran interior defensive lineman want more. Heyward was entering the final year of a four-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2020 this time last year and would've been an unrestricted free agent in 2025 had the resolution not come to fruition.

Heyward combined for 71 tackles last season and eight sacks. He's been with the Steelers since he was drafted in the opening round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Earlier this summer, Heyward was quite vocal during teammate T.J. Watt's holdout with Pittsburgh before the team agreed to new terms with the well-paid edge rusher.

"Man, that's my brother. I want that dude to get paid what he deserves," Heyward said. "I've had the best time being able to play with him, and I hope this year is not the last time we play together because that dude, that's my running mate. We've created a lot of havoc together, and I just want to see that guy continue to be a Pittsburgh Steeler and be a one-helmet guy."

Heyward and Watt form one of the AFC's most-feared 1-2 punches up front and are cornerstones of the Pittsburgh defense.