Steelers camp battle to know: Rogers, Smith-Schuster fighting for slot snaps

Eli Rogers would be considered a breakout candidate on a typical team. After playing in only four games in September and October combined, he caught 35 passes between November and January of his de facto rookie season. The player who was his primary internal competition as Pittsburgh's slot receiver, Markus Wheaton, currently plays for the Chicago Bears. If Rogers played for any other team, he'd be considered one of the league's best sleeper candidates and potentially its newest star in the slot.

But Rogers doesn't play for a typical team. He plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Steelers invest heavily in wide receivers almost every single year. They have spent five draft picks in the fourth round or higher on the position in the last two years despite having arguably the league's best receiver in Antonio Brown.

For the most part, those players tend to succeed. Martavis Bryant missed last season due to a suspension, but he is a starting-caliber NFL wide receiver who has a camp battle of his own with Sammie Coates looming in the background. Wheaton posted 97 receptions in the 2014 and 2015 seasons combined before injuries cost him 2016. If a team uses high picks on a position consistently and those picks tend to pan out, it creates quite a bit of competition at that spot.

The latest young receiver the Steelers have added is JuJu Smith-Schuster. Unlike Rogers, who went undrafted, Smith was selected in the second round and is universally considered a steal at No. 62. At 6-foot-1 he fits snugly between Brown and Bryant in terms of height, giving the Steelers more diversity at the position. And with only one year remaining on Rogers' contract, it would make sense for the Steelers to groom Smith-Schuster as his replacement or at least give him extra snaps to lower Rogers' value.

To his credit, Smith-Schuster has relished the challenge of joining such a deep group of receivers. According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he believes that they will help him grow into a better player.

"To have a mentor like those guys over there and to learn as a young dude coming in and coming up ... obviously I'll do anything possible to bring the Steelers back to the Super Bowl," Smith-Schuster said.

Still, Smith-Schuster will have his work cut out for him. Typically the Steelers have brought their rookie wide receivers along slowly. Wheaton was targeted only 13 times in his first season, and Coates was only thrown to twice. Bryant received 48 targets, but that number nearly doubled to 92 in his second season. Pittsburgh is so loaded at the position that they can afford to essentially redshirt their rookies before unleashing them upon the league in their second season.

Considering that, SportsLine projects a surprise winner in the slot receiver battle in 2017:



Tar Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Eli Rogers 30 23 255 11.2 1 29 JuJu Smith-Schuster 33 22 283 12.9 2 39

*Fantasy points

Smith-Schuster will give Rogers everything he can handle in training camp. The rookie fits the growing mold of bigger slot receivers in the modern NFL that was first popularized by former Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Bruce Arians. As head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, he moved Larry Fitzgerald to the slot in 2015 and the aging superstar has caught 216 passes since. More and more teams are experimenting with the matchup problems created by using bigger receivers inside, as slot cornerbacks tend to be smaller to maximize agility.

That's the case because most slot receivers, like Rogers, are also small and take advantage of their inside position to change direction quickly and make their routes less predictable. Right now, that is probably the sort of player that suits the Steelers best at that position. With Bryant and Sammie Coates acting as outside deep threats, someone like Rogers is simply better suited to keeping defenses honest with underneath routes. Smith-Schuster is capable of doing that to an extent, as he ran 76 routes from the slot last season, according to Andrew Fleischer of Pro Football Focus, but it will take seasoning for him to be able to perform that role on a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Smith-Schuster will likely be Pittsburgh's slot receiver of the future, but Rogers is the clear favorite for now. He is playing for his next contract, and based on his production in his first year on the field he's likely going to be even better in 2017. Both will see the field plenty, but expect Rogers to get the majority of snaps in the slot.