LATROBE, Pennsylvania -- It's a good time to be Kenny Pickett. Days after throwing the game-winning touchdown in his NFL debut, the Pittsburgh Steelers' rookie quarterback claimed victory in the team's annual home run derby.

The derby took place following Tuesday's practice from Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin revealed the victor of the derby via his Instagram account.

The Steelers' social media account also shared a video of Pickett going yard during the derby. Along with playing football and basketball, Pickett played three years of baseball while attending Ocean Township High School in Oakhurst, New Jersey.

Pickett has given Tomlin plenty to smile about in recent weeks. The first-round pick has enjoyed a steady progression this summer that included considerable reps with Pittsburgh's third-team offense. The plan has worked so far, as Pickett was more than ready for his first NFL game. He went 13 of 15 against Seattle that included two touchdown passes in the Steelers' 32-25 victory.

"I was happy with the decisions I made," Pickett said of his NFL debut. "I thought I played fast. There were some ball placement things I wish I had back, but I think it was a really good first game to build on."

Pickett built off of Saturday's performance during Tuesday's practice. He hit Anthony McFarland and Connor Heyward for scores during the team's Seven Shots drill to begin practice. Pickett ended practice by running the first-team offense during a two-minute drill. His best completion during the drill was a deep completion to George Pickens, who has enjoyed a highly-successful rookie camp.

Pickett will look to increase his odds at moving into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart on Saturday night, when the Steelers face the Jaguars in Jacksonville in their second of three preseason games.