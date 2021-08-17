Chase Claypool is expected to be fine after sustaining a low ankle sprain near the end of Tuesday's practice, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The second-year receiver appeared to get hurt after trying to pull down a deep pass. He was helped off the field by Ben Roethlisberger and Eric Ebron. Claypool said, "All is well" via his Twitter account early Tuesday evening.

Pittsburgh's first pick in the 2020 draft, Claypool enjoyed a stellar rookie season that saw him catch 62 passes for 823 yards and nine touchdowns. He also rushed for two scores while helping the Steelers record a 12-4 record en route to their first division title since 2017. Claypool is part of one of the NFL's better receiving trios that also includes five-year veteran JuJu Smith-Schuster and third-year receiver Diontae Johnson.

Claypool picked up where he left off last season during the Steelers' preseason win over the Cowboys in the annual Hall of Fame Game. He caught three of four targets for 62 yards that included a 45-yard reception.

Claypool is been expected to play an integral role in the Steelers' offense in 2021. He recently said that his goal is to catch at least 14 touchdowns during the league's first 17-game regular season.

"He's getting into a lot of sets in different ways, which I think is nice because you can run the same play and make it look like three or four different plays,"new Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada recently said of Claypool, via NFL.com. "Half of the offense is the same as last year, and then some new terminology. So it's not a whole new offense, whole new playbook, just some of the things that are different."