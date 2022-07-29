NFL training camp is always an exciting time in sports as you get your first real peak at how the teams are shaping up and stars begin to emerge. Fans are quick to predict which players will break out during the season, but players sometimes chime in as well, giving their opinions on whom will be stats leaders.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is one of those players and is impressed with rookie wideout George Pickens.

On Friday, Steelers star receiver Claypool said he believes Pickens will be "the best rookie receiver in the NFL."

Pickens was selected by the Steelers in the second round, with the No. 52 overall pick. The former Georgia Bulldog recorded 90 receptions for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns in three years of play.

The 21-year-old was far from the No. 1 wide receiver prospect, but that does not negate possible stardom in the league. Claypool was also a second-round pick and as we have seen, many stars have burst onto the scene who weren't first-rounders.

He is set up well in Pittsburgh, with wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington leaving the Steelers this offseason.

While Claypool's comments may seem like a bit of a reach, Pickens could see decent playing time and that could always result in a stellar season.