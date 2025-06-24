Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be traded before training camp. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Pittsburgh Steelers entered the fray — but won't likely land — the premiere defender. Ramsey and the Dolphins reached a mutual agreement to part ways this spring, and Miami is still in search of a trade partner.

Ramsey skipped all of the Dolphins' mandatory minicamp in light of trade discussions.

"I think Pittsburgh checked in," Schefter said Tuesday on ESPN Radio. "I'm not so sure that Pittsburgh's going to be the destination. In fact, if I had to guess, I would say Pittsburgh would not be the likely destination. I think when you're trying to figure out a home for Jalen Ramsey, two teams that make sense and we'll see how it plays out, would both be in Los Angeles, be it the Chargers or the Rams.

"I know people have brought up the Rams, and the Rams just continue to float around out there. It would have to work financially for both sides."

Schefter expects "action" on Ramsey by the time training camp opens. Ramsey reportedly prefers to play on the West Coast.

Ramsey, was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a six-time Pro Bowler with the Rams from 2019-22. Los Angeles initially acquired Ramsey midway through the 2019 season via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. And while Ramsey left on good terms, Rams coach Sean McVay said last week there's still a long way to go for re-marriage to happen.

"Usually, those are scenarios and situations that you have to have plans in place prior to executing some of the decisions that have occurred," McVay said at Los Angeles' minicamp. "Definitely don't want to rule anything out because we're always open-minded to onboarding and acquiring quality players and people like him if we're able to do that, but there would be some obstacles that are real that are in the place of maybe preventing that from occurring."

The Cowboys are another team mentioned, but Dallas downplayed interest in Ramsey. Cowboys COO and EVP Stephen Jones said they are still in wait-and-see mode with Trevon Diggs, a starting cornerback coming off an injury, and 2025 NFL Draft pick Shavon Revel before making any moves in the secondary.

Ramsey is under contract with the Dolphins through 2028 and his recent extension made him the NFL's highest-paid cornerback. Miami must find a trade partner willing to absorb his sizable contract, which includes a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2025 season.

Ramsey missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2016, managing only two interceptions.