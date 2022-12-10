Saturday has been a good day as far as Steelers injuries are concerned. Shortly after taking injury designations off of T.J. Watt and Diontae Johnson, the Steelers activated former Pro Bowl kicker Chris Boswell off injured reserve.

In a corresponding move, the team released fellow kicker Matthew Wright, who went 12 of 14 on field goal attempts and a perfect 7 of 7 on point-after attempts in Boswell's absence.

Boswell, 31, was placed on injured reserve Nov. 10 after suffering a right groin injury. He returned to practice Thursday as the Steelers activated his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Sunday's game against the Ravens will be Boswell's first game since kicking a field goal and an extra point in Pittsburgh's Week 7 loss in Miami.

Boswell, who penned a four-year, $20 million extension this offseason, is 12 of 16 on field goal tries and 9 of 9 on point-after attempts this season.

A Pro Bowler in 2017, Boswell made 93.5% of his field goal attempts in 2019 and a career-best 95% of his attempts in 2020. While his average dipped to 90% last season, Boswell made eight of his career-high nine attempts of at least 50 yards. He also made all but two of his 29 point-after attempts while helping the Steelers make the playoffs as the AFC's seventh seed.

Boswell immediately earned his way into Steelers' fans hearts during his first season in Pittsburgh in 2015. That season, he provided instant stability to a kicking game that had been anything but during the season's first four games. After a stellar regular season that saw him make 29 of 32 field goal attempts, Boswell made all seven of his postseason field goal attempts that included the game-winning kick in Pittsburgh's wild-card win over the Bengals.

Boswell's postseason success has continued from there, as he made a playoff-record six field goals in the Steelers' win over the Chiefs in the 2016 divisional round. He is a perfect 16 of 16 on postseason field goal attempts.