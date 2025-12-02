Wide receiver Adam Thielen's representation recently approached the Minnesota Vikings about releasing him, as the 35-year-old wideout wanted to play a larger role in an offense in what will be his final NFL season. Thielen, after being waived Monday, will get a chance to do just that after being claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday, per NFL Media.

The Vikings traded for Thielen prior to the start of the regular season, as their wide receiving corps was hit hard by injuries. However, in 11 games played this year, Thielen caught just eight passes for 69 yards. He was made a healthy scratch this past week, as the Vikings were blanked by the Seattle Seahawks, 26-0.

Vikings release Adam Thielen: Minnesota parts ways with veteran WR, who wants larger role before retiring Jordan Dajani

Thielen was productive for the Carolina Panthers over the last two seasons, crossing 1,000 yards receiving in 2023, and averaging 61.5 receiving yards per contest in 10 games played in 2024. Thielen, in his 12th NFL season, was picked up by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and ended up playing nine years for the team. He ranks fourth in franchise history in receptions (542), fifth in receiving yards (6,751) and third in receiving touchdowns (55).

In Pittsburgh, Thielen joins a wide receiving corps headlined by DK Metcalf, although he is the only pass-catcher to cross 300 yards receiving this season. In Thielen, Aaron Rodgers acquires a veteran playmaker that can move the chains.

The 6-6 Steelers find themselves in a heated AFC North race. The Baltimore Ravens, also at 6-6, own the tiebreaker, while the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals are lurking in the background with Joe Burrow back in the fold. Pittsburgh has a 44.8% chance to win the division, and 45.1% chance to make the playoffs, according to SportsLine data expert Stephen Oh.