A day after being released by the Ravens, receiver Miles Boykin has been claimed off waivers by the Steelers, Baltimore's AFC North rival, according to NFL Network.

A third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Boykin caught 33 passes for 470 yards and seven touchdowns during his time in Baltimore. He caught just one pass last season while appearing in a career-low eight games. Boykin started the 2021 season on the team's injured reserve list with a hamstring injury. His best season took place in 2020, when he caught 19 of 33 targets for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Boykin played collegiately at Notre Dame, where in 2018 he caught 59 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He had three 100-yard receiving performances that year, including a career-high 144 yards against Stanford.

In Pittsburgh, Boykin will join forces with Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool. Johnson was named to his first Pro Bowl last season after leading the Steelers with 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and nine touchdowns. The team's top-performing rookie in 2020, Claypool caught 59 passes for 860 yards and two scores last fall. Pittsburgh is expected to use one of their top picks in next week's draft to further add to their receiving corps.

While Boykin is taking his talents to Pittsburgh, the Ravens will move forward with Marquise Brown, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay leading their receiving corps. Brown finished second to tight end Mark Andrews with 91 receptions for 1,008 yards and six touchdowns last season. Bateman, a rookie last season, finished third on the Ravens with 46 catches for 515 yards. Duvernay caught 33 passes last season while receiving an All-Pro selection for his work on special teams.