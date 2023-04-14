While they didn't sign Bud Dupree, the Pittsburgh Steelers did make a notable roster addition on Friday. The team claimed former Jets punter and former sixth-round pick Braden Mann off waivers (h/t ESPN). Mann was released by New York one day earlier.

Mann had served as the Jets punter since his rookie season back in 2020. That season, he led the NFL in punts and total punting yards. He played in all 17 games last season after missing seven with injuries in 2021. Mann punted 83 times last season and averaged a career-high 46.9 yards per punt.

Mann was on borrowed time in New York after the team's recent signing of veteran Thomas Morstead. The Jets reportedly shopped Mann, but released him after not finding a trade partner.

Consistency was something Mann struggled with during his time in New York. The Jets had two punt returns for touchdowns against them last season that included a crushing, 84-yard return by Patriots' specialist Marcus Jones on the final play of New York's Week 11 loss to New England.

Mann's most memorable moment in New York was his touchdown-saving tackle against the Rams during his rookie season.

Mann could serve as training camp competition for Pressley Harvin III, the Steelers' starting punter since being selected in the seventh-round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The 2020 Ray Guy Award winner, Harvin averaged nearly two more yards per punt last season than he did as a rookie.