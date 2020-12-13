Demarcus Robinson, without knowing it, clinched a playoff berth for the Steelers about four hours before Pittsburgh's game against the Bills on "Sunday Night Football." With the Chiefs ahead by three points, Robinson's recovery of the Dolphins' onside kick with 16 seconds left sealed Kansas City's 33-27 win. While the Chiefs' win temporarily gave them the lead over Pittsburgh in the race for the AFC's No. 1 seed, the Dolphins' loss clinched a playoff berth for the Steelers, who have joined the Chiefs and Saints are the only NFL teams who have locked up a playoff spot.

The 11-1 Steelers will play in the postseason for the first time since 2017. After losing to the Jaguars in the 2017 playoffs, Pittsburgh missed the postseason after posting a 9-6-1 record in 2018. And after a 1-4 start last season, a 7-1 stretch propelled Pittsburgh into the playoff picture entering their Week 15 game against the Bills. That game was the first of three straight losses for the Steelers, who finished the year as the AFC's best non-playoff team for the second straight year.

With their spot in the playoffs secured, the Steelers will continue to focus on winning the AFC North while also claiming the AFC's No. 1 seed. While a win over the Bills would put Pittsburgh ahead of Kansas City in the race for the No. 1 seed, a win and a Browns loss to the Ravens on Monday night would give the Steelers a three-game lead over Cleveland for the division title with three weeks remaining in the regular season. The Steelers and Browns will face each other in Cleveland on the final Sunday of the regular season.

The Steelers will need a better offensive performance on Sunday night than what they've had the last two weeks if they are going to improve to 12-1. The Steelers' receivers dropped at least 14 passes in their last two games, which led to coach Mike Tomlin threatening to make changes if the issue persists. In Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington, Pittsburgh rushed for just 21 yards on 14 carries, numbers that should improve with the return of running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey.

Pittsburgh's defense will be without starters Joe Haden (concussion), Vince Williams (COVID-19), and Robert Spillane (knee). The Steelers will have their work cut out for them on defense against a Bills offense that is led by quarterback Josh Allen, who has scored 32 touchdowns this season while completing nearly 70% of his passes. The play of Allen this season has been a big reason why the 9-3 Bills are closing in on their first division title since 1995.