The Pittsburgh Steelers are back in the playoffs. Despite losing to the Eagles on Sunday, Pittsburgh clinched a berth in the AFC playoffs after the Dolphins and Colts each lost their respective Week 15 matchups.

Pittsburgh (10-4) is in the playoffs for a second straight year and for the fourth time since 2020. This marks the 12th time the Steelers have made the playoffs in Mike Tomlin's 18 years as coach. Pittsburgh joins the Chiefs, Bills and Texans as AFC teams that have already clinched playoff berths.

The Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016, a drought Pittsburgh will surely look to end when the playoffs begin a month from now.

Steelers playoff results under Mike Tomlin

Year Regular season record Playoff record 2007 10-6 0-1 (L vs. JAC in wild card round) 2008 12-4 3-0 (Won Super Bowl XLIII) 2010 12-4 2-1 (Lost to GB in Super Bowl XLV) 2011 12-4 0-1 (L vs. DEN in wild card round) 2014 11-5 0-1 (L vs. BAL in wild card round) 2015 10-6 1-1 (L vs. DEN in divisional round) 2016 11-5 2-1 (L vs. NE in AFC Championship) 2017 13-3 0-1 (L vs. JAX in divisional round) 2020 12-4 0-1 (L vs. CLE in wild card round) 2021 9-7-1 0-1 (L vs. KC in wild card round) 2023 10-7 0-1 (L vs. BUF in wild card round) Total playoff record

8-10

Before the playoffs, the Steelers will have to finish a grueling gauntlet that includes three games in an 11-day span. The first of those games was Sunday's loss to Philadelphia that saw former Defensive Player T.J. Watt exit early with an apparent injury. Pittsburgh will face the Ravens in Baltimore this Saturday before hosting the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day. The Steelers will wrap up the regular season with a home game against the Bengals on Jan. 5.