The Pittsburgh Steelers, despite not having an in-house outbreak of their own, were one of the teams most affected by COVID-19 during the 2020 NFL season. The Steelers had their schedule altered several times due to large outbreaks in their opponents' locker rooms, including early in the season against the Titans and later in the year against the Ravens.

The Steelers, like every other team, are in their offseason program at the moment, but they're still being affected by COVID-19. According to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is staying away from the team facility.

Tomlin's diagnosis is the first notable positive test from a team since the offseason began.

According to Rapoport, a Steelers spokesman would not discuss a specific case but did say that several members of the coaching and personnel staffs were away from the facility late last week by necessity. Rapoport's initial report indicated that Tomlin is "doing well," but there is not much more information about his condition beyond that.

Tomlin is of course not the first head coach to come down with COVID-19. In fact, his team's playoff opponent, the Cleveland Browns, played its first-round game against the Steelers without head coach Kevin Stefanski, who was diagnosed the week of the game before returning to coach the following week.