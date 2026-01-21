After Mike Tomlin stepped down, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the middle of an offseason coaching search for the first time in nearly two decades. Former Steelers franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently "put on his GM cap" and shared thoughts on the best options.

After being defensive-minded under Tomlin since 2007, Roethlisberger wants to see change.

"I would strongly consider a couple things ... my first thought is, I want an offensive-minded head coach," Roethlisberger said this week on the Channel Seven YouTube channel. "That's what I would do if I was the general manager. We've had defensive-minded coaches in here, that's what they've all been, I'm ready for an offensive guy, I want to score more than six points in a postseason game. I would love a younger, offensive-minded head coach, a (Sean) McVay-ish, a Ben Johnson-ish who would focus on the offense and hopefully would be successful enough that you could keep here ... the next long-term coach."

Roethlisberger said it's imperative to add a veteran defensive coordinator with "full reins" on that side of the football. He mentioned Jim Schwartz and Vic Fangio as options who would not need babysitting.

"My next choice would literally be Mike McCarthy," Roethlisberger said. "Mike McCarthy is an offensive veteran coach with Pittsburgh ties, he understands the Steeler way, what it means to be a Steeler and the Rooney family and how it works. Lot of respect for him. He could bring a younger coordinator or whatever to help. The potential downside for that is how long would he keep coaching for? I don't know.

"The potential positive side of coming in here would be the potential of Aaron Rodgers coming back. They have a relationship together. I assume it's good enough. They won a Super Bowl together. You could bring his offense in. Aaron would know the offense and feel super comfortable in an offense he knows."

McCarthy and Pittsburgh scheduled an interview for Wednesday. An accomplished play-caller, McCarthy went 125-77 with the Green Bay Packers during Rodgers' tenure before a five-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys that ended in 2024.

Rodgers, reportedly, is open to a return. Rodgers went 10-7 as Pittsburgh's starter while helping the Steelers capture their first AFC North division title since 2020.