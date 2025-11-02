The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) will battle to get back into the win column when they host the Indianapolis Colts (7-1) in NFL Week 9 action on Paramount+. The Steelers allowed 21 fourth-quarter points to the Green Bay Packers in a 35-25 loss to Aaron Rodgers' former team on Sunday Night Football. They will host a Colts team that made quick work of the division rival Tennessee Titans in a 38-14 victory.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Indianapolis is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Colts vs. Steelers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51.5. The Colts are -187 money line favorites (risk $187 to win $100), while the Steelers are +154 underdogs.

When: Sunday, Nov. 2

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Steelers vs. Colts betting preview

Odds: Colts -3.5, over/under 51.5

Indianapolis keeps on rolling as Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor have resurgent seasons. The QB has a 71.2% completion percentage and a 13-3 TD-INT ratio while the RB1 leads the NFL with 850 yards on 143 carries and 12 rushing touchdowns. One of the Colts' few flaws is that the passing defense is allowing 252.0 yards per game, which could open the door for Rodgers to connect with DK Metcalf and rebound from last Sunday night's loss.



Rodgers completed 24 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He didn't play as well as Jordan Love, however, who lit up the Pittsburgh defense for 360 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers passing defense is allowing a league-worst 273.3 yards per game and is about to go up against a surging quarterback in Jones. The run defense was able to limit Josh Jacobs to 2.5 average yards on 13 carries, so their best course of action in Week 9 will be to limit the damage Taylor can do.

Model's Colts vs. Steelers score prediction, picks

Indianapolis is a league-leading 6-2-0 ATS this season while Pittsburgh is 3-4-0 ATS, although the SportsLine model foresees a rebound performance from Rodgers and the Steelers. It projects Pittsburgh will cover the spread in 59% of simulations. Colts vs. Steelers score prediction: Colts 27, Steelers 26

Colts vs. Steelers same game parlay

Steelers +3.5

Over 51.5

1st quarter over 9.5 points

