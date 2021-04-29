As they look toward the future of their quarterback position, the Steelers will at least have one of their current signal-callers on the roster beyond the 2021 season. The team and quarterback Mason Rudolph have come to terms on a one-year extension, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Rudolph is now signed through the 2022 season.

The 24-year-old made nine starts while appearing 15 games during his first three seasons with the Steelers. After not seeing the field as a rookie, Rudolph went 5-3 replacing Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a season-ending injury two weeks into the 2019 season. During that stretch, Rudolph completed 62.2% of his passes with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rudolph attempted just four passes during the Steelers' first 15 games of the 2020 season before getting the starting nod for the regular-season finale in Cleveland. Against the Browns, Rudolph threw for a career-high 315 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Trailing 24-9 at the start of the fourth quarter, Rudolph connected with Chase Claypool on a 28-yard strike before completing a 2-yard score to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left. A missed two-point conversion attempt prevented the Steelers from forcing overtime.

Rudolph is part of a quarterback room that includes Roethlisberger, Joshua Dobbs and Dwayne Haskins. Rudolph is the only quarterback signed beyond the 2021 season. And while the Steelers have four veteran quarterbacks currently on their roster, general manager Kevin Colbert has not ruled out taking a quarterback during the draft.

"It's an unusual group in that we do have four [quarterbacks]," Colbert said. "Can you add a young one? Absolutely. We always have to be on the lookout for that next guy and try to predict the value of taking the player at that position. Because most likely, a young quarterback won't play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. We've got four veteran guys we're going to try to sort through. Could you add someone that could be more guaranteed to be here for the future? Absolutely, and that's our job to try to value that."