Quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be a free agent this offseason and the Pittsburgh Steelers are one team to watch for his next landing spot. According to NFL Media, the "expectation" is that the Steelers will explore adding Tannehill to their quarterback room. Tannehill was on the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2023.

The Steelers added Arthur Smith as their offensive coordinator, who worked with Tannehill while in Tennessee. Smith was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, before Smith became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Tannehill's best seasons came during Smith's time on the Titans. In 2019, Tannehill took over the starting job from Marcus Mariota and ended the season with 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games. That season the Titans advanced to the AFC Championship, their first appearance in the conference championship since 2002.

In 2020, Tannehill had a 65.5 completion percentage, throwing for 3,819 yards, a career-high 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Tannehill's career has included ups and downs, with many downs coming this season. He lost his starting job to rookie Will Levis this season and ended up going 3-5 in starts, with a 64.8 completion percentage, 1,616 yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In five seasons with the Titans, Tannehill is 39-24 as a starter. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Miami Dolphins, going 42-46 as a starter.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has made it clear that they want competition for quarterback Kenny Pickett, something the 35-year-old could add.

The Steelers also have Mason Rudolph, who played four games in the 2023 regular season, started in the team's lone playoff game, a wild-card loss to the Bills. Rudolph will be a free agent this offseason, but how he helped the team reach the postseason could be motivation for them to keep him around. Rudolph had a 74.3 completion percentage, with 719 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Mitch Trubisky was the third quarterback to start a game for the Steelers this season, going 0-2 in starts, playing in five games total. He had 632 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.