Damontae Kazee will get another chance to play this season after his hit on Colts wideout Michael Pittman in Week 15 led to a three-game suspension to close out the regular season. Kazee was activated Wednesday ahead of Pittsburgh's Super Wild Card Weekend showdown in Buffalo against the Bills.

Kazee was suspended without pay after concussing Pittman, but was cleared to play again this season if the Steelers made the playoffs. Pittsburgh did so after winning its final three regular season games.

Kazee's return gives the Steelers flexibility in the secondary. With Kazee suspended and with fellow safety Minkah Fitzpatrick injured, the Steelers moved Patrick Peterson from cornerback to safety while also promoting veteran Eric Rowe from the practice squad. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that the return of Kazee and the anticipated return of Fitzpatrick gives Pittsburgh options it had not had in recent weeks.

The 30-year-old Kazee is in his second season with the Steelers. He started nine games this season and had two interceptions that included a game-clinching pick in Pittsburgh's midseason win over the Packers.

Kazee said this week that he will embrace whatever role the Steelers ask him to fill Sunday.

"Wherever they put me at, that is where I'm playing," he said, via the Tribune-Review. "I don't care if I'm on special teams. I'm going to be around the ball regardless."