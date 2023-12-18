The NFL brought the hammer down on Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee following his helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. in the Steelers' 30-13 loss on the road in Week 15. The league announced it's suspending Kazee for the rest of the 2023 regular season and any possible playoff games should the 7-7 Steelers reach the postseason.

In a letter to Kazee, NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan wrote the following statement:

"With 8:49 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers a serious violation of the playing rules. The video of the play shows that you delivered a forcible blow to the head/neck area of Colts' receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was in a defenseless posture. You had an unobstructed path to your opponent and the illegal contact could have been avoided. Your actions were flagrant, and as a result, you were disqualified from the game. When players violate the rules intended to protect player safety on a repeated basis, and particularly when the violations carry with them a significant risk of injury to an opposing player, it is appropriate to impose substantially greater penalties."

The hit, shown in the video below, occurred as Kazee flew downfield to pop Pittman in the head and neck area as the receiver attempted to come down with the football.

The hit forced Pittman to leave the game with a concussion.

Per the league's collective bargaining agreement, Kazee could appeal the suspension. The 30-year-old is in his seventh NFL season and second with the Steelers in 2023. Kazee was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft. His two interceptions this season are tied with cornerback Levi Wallace for the Pittsburgh team lead.

Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) is already ruled out for Week 16 against the Bengals while safety Trenton Thompson is questionable with a stinger. The team may need cornerback Patrick Peterson to rotate in at safety this week.