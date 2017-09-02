Steelers deal WR Sammie Coates to Browns
Browns deal for rival receiver.
The Cleveland Browns announced the following in a press release:
BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a trade with Pittsburgh that will send WR Sammie Coates and a 2019 seventh-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2018 sixth-round pick.
Coates is 6-1, 212 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Auburn. Originally a third-round pick by Pittsburgh in 2015, Coates has appeared in 20 games with five starts. He has registered 22 receptions for 446 yards and two touchdowns. He has also averaged 25.0 yards per kickoff return in his career. In 2016, he appeared in 14 games with five starts and logged 21 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns. He is a native of Leroy, Ala.
The 2018 sixth-round pick going to Pittsburgh was originally acquired from the Steelers in exchange for DB Justin Gilbert on Sept. 3, 2016.
