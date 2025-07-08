Terry Bradshaw still doesn't understand why the Steelers gave up on Kenny Pickett, and he's not backing down. A longtime supporter of the former first-round pick, Bradshaw stood by Pickett as criticism grew. But after just two seasons, Pittsburgh moved on -- a decision the Hall of Famer continues to question.

"A first-rounder, got rid of him after two years. And they're still looking for a quarterback," Bradshaw said while speaking on the To The Point - Home Services Podcast. "They didn't even do anything to build around him."

The Steelers selected Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft as the presumed heir to two-time Super Bowl champion Ben Roethlisberger following his retirement. Despite a 14-10 record as a starter, Pickett struggled to solidify his role, and Pittsburgh moved on by signing veteran Russell Wilson in 2024. Pickett requested a trade and was dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as a backup during their run to a Super Bowl LIX victory.

The Steelers again find themselves in a short-term solution at quarterback after signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year in June.

After backing up Jalen Hurts during the Eagles' run, Pickett was traded again in March -- this time to the Cleveland Browns, where he's expected to compete for the starting job.

Bradshaw, a four-time Super Bowl champion who knows what it takes to succeed under center in Pittsburgh, didn't hold back in his critique.

"You draft a quarterback in the first round. He is going to be successful," Bradshaw said. "But you've gotta surround him with the kind of talent he had in college. And they don't do it, and they call him a bust. Baker Mayfield's in Tampa Bay playing great now because they've got talent around him."

The longtime NFL analyst also pointed to former first-round pick Sam Darnold as another example. After struggling through three seasons with the New York Jets and short stints in Carolina and San Francisco, Darnold posted a 14–3 record as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback in 2024.

Bradshaw made his stance clear back in December 2023, arguing that the Steelers' priority should've been building around Pickett — especially up front.

"They have got to draft offensive linemen and protect their quarterback," Bradshaw said on Fox NFL Sunday. "Kenny Pickett is the answer at quarterback. ... You've got to improve that offensive line."