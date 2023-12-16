Steelers defensive back Damontae Kazee has been ejected from Pittsburgh's Week 15 matchup with the Colts after a vicious hit he delivered to wide receiver Michael Pittman. The play occurred midway through the second quarter of Saturday's head-to-head on a second-and-8 throw from Gardner Minshew. Pittman crossed midfield and extended forward, and that's when Kazee delivered a direct shot to the receiver's head with the ball falling incomplete.

Flags immediately flew after the hit. The wideout was eventually able to get up and walk off the field under his own power and was accompanied by the team's medical staff who brought him into the blue medical tent on the sideline. On top of the ejection, Pittsburgh was penalized 15 yards for the hit.

The Colts officially stated that Pittman has been ruled out with a concussion. Before the hit, the receiver was putting together what was set to be a monster game. Midway through the second quarter, Pittman already caught four of his five targets for 78 yards. The 2020 second-round pick has been on a tear in recent weeks, catching at least eight passes for 84 yards in each of the last four games. Two of those contests saw Pittman record 10 catches for at least 105 yards.

With him sidelined, Indy will have to lean on rookie Josh Downs and second-year receiver Alec Pierce.