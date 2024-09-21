It's safe to say that rookie quarterbacks have struggled out of the gates in 2024. First-year signal-callers have 196 passing attempts, zero passing touchdowns and six interceptions through two weeks, as defenses have always had the upper hand.

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is going through some growing pains with his new quarterback, Bo Nix. Denver fell to 0-2 after a 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, a game in which Nix completed 20 of 35 passes for 246 yards and two interceptions. Afterward, reporter James Palmer said on Steve Smith Sr.'s podcast that Steelers defensive backs were laughing about how limited the Broncos' playbook was for their rookie quarterback.

"I was just in the Steelers locker room going against a rookie in Bo Nix in his second NFL start," Palmer said, via USA TODAY. "[After the game], I'm talking to the Steelers corners and they're sitting there laughing in the corner going, 'We knew the playbook was this big [gestures small fingers]. We know they weren't going to take any shots, and we know what he likes to do. They're going to make it easy on him to go here and here, and that's all we had to worry about.'"

The Broncos are not having Nix push the ball down the field because he's struggled mightily when doing so. The former Oregon Duck is 6 of 24 with three interceptions and a 14.2 passer rating when attempting passes of at least 10 air yards.

The Broncos average 263 yards of total offense, which ranks fifth-worst in the league, and 15 points per game, which is tied for third-worst in the league. Not every rookie quarterback can be C.J. Stroud, but Denver is hoping Nix can show improvement week to week while the Broncos are allowed to open up more of their playbook.