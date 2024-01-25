While the Pittsburgh Steelers continue their searching for a new offensive coordinator, they don't have to worry about finding a new defensive coordinator anytime soon. Teryl Austin, the team's defensive coordinator since 2022, has finalized a two-year deal with the club, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Austin, 58, initially joined the Steelers' coaching staff during the 2018 season shortly after being relieved of his duties as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator. With Austin newly on staff, the Steelers held Tom Brady and the New England Patriots offense to just 10 points in a key Week 15 win.

Austin (who won a Super Bowl in 2011 as the Baltimore Ravens secondary coach) remained with the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant/secondary coach for the next two seasons before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2022. Pittsburgh's defense was top 10 in the NFL in fewest points allowed during Austin's first two seasons as coordinator. This past season, the Steelers defense finished sixth in the NFL In points allowed while helping Pittsburgh finish the year with a 10-7 record.

With Austin staying, the Steelers will continue to try to find their new offensive coordinator. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury and Rams passing game coordinator Zac Robinson are both reportedly on Pittsburgh's radar. Matt Sullivan, the team's quarterback coach who split OC duties last season when the Steelers parted ways with Matt Canada, is reportedly a potential OC candidate with the Las Vegas Raiders.