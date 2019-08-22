Steelers depth chart: Who has the edge between Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs entering Pittsburgh's third preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 depth chart has several compelling questions heading into the Steelers' third preseason game Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph remain entrenched in the Steelers' biggest position battle heading into Pittsburgh's third preseason game, a road matchup with the Titans on Sunday Night Football.

While Ben Roethlisberger will start and see his first and only preseason action Sunday night, Dobbs and Rudolph will both get considerable snaps against the Titans while trying to make their case to be Pittsburgh's primary quarterback.

Below is the Steelers' current depth chart heading into Sunday night along with our predictions for which players will come out on the winning end of their respective position battles. We have also included quotes from Steelers' OC Randy Fichtner about his backup quarterbacks and what he hopes to see from both of them Sunday night.

Offense

Rudolph, despite remaining behind Dobbs on the depth chart, is currently ahead of Dobbs in the race to be the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback. While Dobbs has made plays both his arm as well as his feet during the preseason, Rudolph out-played him during Pittsburgh's first two preseason games.

Rudolph, a rookie last season, went 15 of 23 for 168 yards with two touchdowns and zero picks in Pittsburgh's first two exhibition games. Dobbs, a third year pro and the Steelers' No. 2 quarterback last season, is 11 of 19 for 185 yards with zero touchdowns and one interception heading into Sunday's game. Dobbs has also rushed three times for 49 yards.

"I told them in the beginning that protecting the football is as important as anything," Fichtner told the team's official website prior to Sunday night's game. "So, it's something that we have to continually do, and they know that. I think they've done really a good job in competition because they help each other too, and they're good professionals. They're both trying to get better for the good of Pittsburgh Steelers first and for them second, and I'm proud of that."

Fichtner said that he is happy with the progress that both quarterbacks have made this summer.

"They're both different types of quarterbacks. Josh is very mobile. He's not afraid to break it down with his legs, "Fichtner said. "He's made some really big plays for us. Mason's done a nice job improving his pocket passing, his pocket movement, delivery of the football and making better decisions."

Other Steelers offensive players to keep an eye on: James Washington has had a tremendous preseason, catching eight of his 10 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh's first two preseason games. Rookie wideout Diontae Johnson had a strong NFL preseason debut, catching three of five targets for 46 yards that included a 24-yard touchdown catch. Fellow wideouts Johnny Holton and Devin Jones will continue their battle to make the 53-man roster on Sunday night.

Defense

Artie Burns, Juinst Layne, Tuzar Skipper and Ulysees Gilbert are among the Steelers' defenders fans should keep an eye on during Sunday night's game. Burns, who some thought would get cut before the start of training camp, seems like a sure lock to make the 53-man roster after a strong start to the preseason. Layne, a fellow cornerback who is heading into his rookie season, is looking to have a strong outing Sunday after a so-so start to the preseason.

Skipper, an undrafted rookie out of Toledo who received extra playing time last week following Ola Adeniyi's surgery to repair his meniscus, played extremely well against the Chiefs, recording three tackles (with two solo stops), a sack and a fumble recovery. Gilbert, a rookie ILB who had a strong showing in Pittsburgh's first preseason game, can further strengthen their push to make the 53 with good outings on Sunday night.

Special teams

While Matthew Wright has played well, Chris Boswell has also played well this preseason and will keep his job as Pittsburgh's starting kicker as long as he continues to put the ball throughout the uprights during Pittsburgh's final two preseason games. Jordan Berry's 45.7 yards per punt average last week kept him ahead of Ian Berryman in the battle to be the Steelers' starting punter.

Diontae Spencer, a former Canadian Football League star, has had a tremendous preseason on special teams. He's averaged 16.8 yards per punt return this preseason while also running a kickoff back 35 yards in Pittsburgh's preseason opener.