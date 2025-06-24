While usually a slow period on the NFL calendar, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a notable transaction with minicamp behind them and training camp a little over a month away. The team has officially come to terms with veteran safety DeShon Elliott on a new three-year contract. While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, NFL Media had reported earlier this month that Elliott's new contract is worth $12.5 million with $9.21 million guaranteed.

Elliott, 28, was entering the final year of a two-year, $6 million deal that he signed last offseason. Now, instead of heading into the 2025 season with a lame duck contract, Elliott has been given a raise and longterm security with the Steelers. The Steelers, meanwhile, are locking up a key contributor to their defense who is still in his prime.

During his first season in Pittsburgh, Elliott set career-highs with 108 tackles and three fumble recoveries. He also matched his career-high with two forced fumbles and one interception.

A former sixth-round pick, Elliott broke into the NFL in 2019 as a member of the Ravens. He spent three seasons in Baltimore before spending one season apiece with the Lions and Dolphins.

Elliott is part of a Steelers secondary that has a unique blend of youth and veteran experience. Along with Elliott, the Steelers' secondary includes perennial Pro Bowls Minkah Fitzpatrick and Darius Slay. The unit also includes 2023 second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. and second-year nickelback Beanie Bishop Jr. Pittsburgh added to its secondary this offseason when it acquired free agents Slay, Juan Thornhill and Brandin Echols.