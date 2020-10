Devin Bush, the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting inside linebacker, exited Sunday's game against the Browns for good after suffering a knee injury. The injury occurred near the end of the first half, with the Steelers enjoying a 24-0 lead. Bush sustained the injury after hitting Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson on an incomplete pass. The Browns scored their first touchdown of the game four plays later.

Bush has been replaced in the lineup by Robert Spillane, a three-year veteran who is the middle of his second season with the Steelers. A significant contributor to Pittsburgh's special teams units, Spillane had not seen time on defense since getting eight reps during the Steelers' season-opening victory over the Giants.

The No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, Bush has started in 19 of his 20 games with the Steelers. Last year, the former Michigan standout recorded 109 tackles to go with four rumble recoveries, two interceptions and two defensive touchdowns. Through four games, Bush has recorded 21 tackles this season while helping Pittsburgh get off to its first 4-0 start since 1979.

We'll provide an update on Bush's status as soon as one is available.