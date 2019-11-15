Steelers' Diontae Johnson questionable to return vs. Browns after being victimized by hit that drew ejection

It was one of the most nauseating displays of unsportsmanlike behavior seen on a football field in 2019 and it got Damarious Randall ejected from the "Thursday Night Football" battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late in the third quarter, the Cleveland Browns safety lowered his head against a defenseless Diontae Johnson -- who had no chance of catching the ball thrown to him -- and delivered a brutally illegal helmet-to-helmet shot that left Johnson down and completely out of sorts.

He was helped off of the field by the Steelers medical staff, clearly woozy, and with blood coming out of his right ear.

Johnson was initially being looked at under the blue medical tent, but that was short-lived. The Steelers now have him in the locker room undergoing concussion tests, and his status to return is questionable, which feels like a formality at this point. The nature and severity of the blow may cost Johnson more than just the rest of the game against the Browns, and the same might go for Randall.

If the NFL front office reviews the footage and deems the offense worthy of a suspension, the Browns can expect that decision to come rather swiftly. It's not the first helmet-to-helmet hit Cleveland landed against Pittsburgh, with top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster having been knocked out of the game prior when his helmet was sandwiched by the helmets of two separate defenders on a hit.

This may be one of the most potent rivalries in the NFL, but there is no place in football for what Randall did, and that's why he was sent to the showers -- with the Steelers now concerned about the health of not one, but two of their wide receivers.

Be sure to keep up with all the latest, along with highlights and more, from the TNF battle in our live blog.