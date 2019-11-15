Steelers' Diontae Johnson questionable to return vs. Browns after being victimized by hit that drew ejection
The NFL might have something to say this week after seeing what happened to Johnson on TNF
It was one of the most nauseating displays of unsportsmanlike behavior seen on a football field in 2019 and it got Damarious Randall ejected from the "Thursday Night Football" battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Late in the third quarter, the Cleveland Browns safety lowered his head against a defenseless Diontae Johnson -- who had no chance of catching the ball thrown to him -- and delivered a brutally illegal helmet-to-helmet shot that left Johnson down and completely out of sorts.
He was helped off of the field by the Steelers medical staff, clearly woozy, and with blood coming out of his right ear.
Johnson was initially being looked at under the blue medical tent, but that was short-lived. The Steelers now have him in the locker room undergoing concussion tests, and his status to return is questionable, which feels like a formality at this point. The nature and severity of the blow may cost Johnson more than just the rest of the game against the Browns, and the same might go for Randall.
If the NFL front office reviews the footage and deems the offense worthy of a suspension, the Browns can expect that decision to come rather swiftly. It's not the first helmet-to-helmet hit Cleveland landed against Pittsburgh, with top wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster having been knocked out of the game prior when his helmet was sandwiched by the helmets of two separate defenders on a hit.
This may be one of the most potent rivalries in the NFL, but there is no place in football for what Randall did, and that's why he was sent to the showers -- with the Steelers now concerned about the health of not one, but two of their wide receivers.
Be sure to keep up with all the latest, along with highlights and more, from the TNF battle in our live blog.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Quincy Enunwa latest to criticize Jets
Enunwa has been on injured reserve since September, but was fined for missing a treatment on...
-
Browns' Randall ejected for helmet hit
Johnson is the second Steelers wide receiver to suffer a head injury via a helmet-to-helmet...
-
JuJu ruled out with concussion on 'TNF'
This is another huge blow for a struggling Steelers offense on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Conner questionable to return on TNF
The Steelers lose Conner to the same injury that has kept him out the past two games
-
OBJ claps back at Tomlin on TNF
Beckham has been waiting several months to do this
-
Week 11 NFL DFS: Picks, optimal lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Mayfield leads, Rudolph concedes on TNF
Losing key players is one thing, but combining it with horrible QB play made for a deep Pittsburgh...
-
49ers vs. Seahawks live updates
Two Super Bowl hopefuls duked it out on Monday night with the Seahawks winning a thriller