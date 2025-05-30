The Pittsburgh Steelers had discussions with the Miami Dolphins about tight end Jonnu Smith, according to ESPN, in an effort to acquire another talented pass-catcher. This, after the Steelers traded George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

Smith was Miami's lone Pro Bowler last season, and reported discussions between the two sides started after Smith expressed interest in reworking a deal slated to pay him $4.8 million this season. Smith, whose reported preference is to stay in Miami under a reworked contract, is currently entering the final year of a two-year, $8.4 million deal he signed in March 2024.

Interest in Smith, who turns 30 in August, would make at least some sense given his history with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. The two spent two seasons together with the Titans and another season together with the Falcons in 2023. In 2020, the tight end caught a career-high eight touchdowns; in their lone season together with the Falcons, Smith set then career-highs with 50 receptions for 582 yards.

Last season, his first with the Dolphins, Smith enjoyed his best season to date. He caught 88 of 111 targets for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. All three of those marks stand as the franchise single-season records for a tight end.

While Pittsburgh already has a starting tight end in Pat Freiermuth, Smith would certainly be utilized inside Arthur Smith's offensive scheme that leans heavily on the tight end position. If the Steelers made this trade happen, Smith would be yet another new offensive face for the Steelers, whose additions so far this offseason includes two-time Pro Bowl wideout DK Metcalf and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, among others.

The Steelers are also hoping to sign Aaron Rodgers, who remains unsigned as Pittsburgh wraps up its first week of OTAs.