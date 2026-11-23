DK Metcalf says that he wasn't intentionally trying to poke Cooper DeJean in the eye during an altercation that took place between the two during Sunday's game between the Steelers and Eagles.

Metcalf's encounter with DeJean led to his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the third quarter, which ultimately resulted in his ejection. Metcalf will surely be fined by the NFL and could possibly face a suspension as a repeat offender.

"I just wish I would have been there for my team," Metcalf said on Monday when asked about the incident.

When asked about his struggles to keep his composure on the field at times, Metcalf said, "I think you got to ask the people that seem to do that to me."

Metcalf then corrected a reporter who alluded to his attempt to poke DeJean in the eye.

"I didn't try to poke him in the eye," Metcalf said.

Regardless, cameras did capture Metcalf poking his finger inside DeJean's facemask before the two were separated.

When asked about the incident on Sunday, DeJean said that Metcalf "almost" hit him in the eye but didn't.

"You know, things like that happen in football," he said. "It wasn't anything crazy; no one was really saying anything. It was just, you know, two guys going at it. He was trying to block me. I was trying to get him off of me. Things like that, and that obviously carried over to whatever that was at the end, or when he got thrown out."

DeJean said that Metcalf's frustration may have stemmed from the fact that he had not had much impact on the game. Metcalf had just one catch for two yards prior to being ejected. He has six catches for 118 yards and one touchdown combined across Pittsburgh's last four games. His 3.6 receptions per game, 43.4 yards per game, and 5.9 yards per target would all either tie or set new career lows if the season ended today.

Metcalf, however, does not attribute what happened Sunday to his lack of production.

"No, I mean we're winning," he said, before correcting himself. "We were winning."

Metcalf said he doesn't know whether he will face further discipline from either the Steelers or the NFL.

"You gotta ask Omar (Khan) that, or anybody else other than DK," he said.

Metcalf, who served a two-game suspension last season after getting into an altercation with a Lions fan, was fined nearly $12,000 earlier this season for an unnecessary roughness penalty that was assessed during Pittsburgh's Week 4 loss to Cleveland.

Metcalf has been fined over $750,000 by the NFL over his career between the suspension, multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and other infractions, according to Spotrac. That number will surely rise in the coming days. And, as noted above, Metcalf could also be suspended for Pittsburgh's Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos.