Pittsburgh Steelers wideout DK Metcalf is awaiting potential discipline from the NFL after he had an altercation with a fan in the first half of Pittsburgh's 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Metcalf was captured by CBS cameras walking over to a Detroit fan in the first row, grabbing his shirt and then appearing to throw a punch. According to NFL Media, Metcalf actually has a history with this fan, and reported the same fan to security last year when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and they were playing the Lions in Detroit.

The Detroit Free Press spoke to the fan, who identified himself as Ryan Kennedy from Pinckney, Michigan. The fan said he called Metcalf by his full name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf, leading to the altercation.

"He doesn't like his government name," Kennedy told the Free Press. "I called him that and then he grabbed me and ripped my shirt. I'm a little shocked. Like everyone's talking to me. I'm a little rattled, but I just want the Lions to win, baby."

Metcalf has a different version of events, per NFL Media:

Metcalf was not penalized for his interaction, as the incident took place off the field. The fan was not ejected from the game, per the Free Press. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin did not pull Metcalf from the game either, and he finished with 42 yards receiving on four catches.

"I heard about it, but I hadn't seen it and I hadn't had an opportunity to talk to DK and so I have no comment," Tomlin said after the game.

CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore explained during the game that it wasn't expected the officials would flag Metcalf for this altercation, but that the league would definitely look into it.

"Because the officials did not see this -- and you wouldn't expect them to from where DK Metcalf was, it's not something they can weigh in to from an officiating standpoint. I have been notified, though, that will be delivered to compliance with the NFL, and they'll address it at that point," Steratore said.