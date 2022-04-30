The Pittsburgh Steelers are a family affair and on Day Three of the 2022 NFL Draft the team added yet another pair of brothers to their squad. The Steelers already had three sets of siblings, but with the addition of defensive tackle Cameron Heyward's brother, tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, they are now at four sets of brothers. FOUR!

Connor was selected in sixth round of draft with the 208th overall pick. Before Connor was selected by Pittsburgh, Cam discussed what it would mean if his team chose his brother.

Cam said, "All hell's gonna break loose. I'm gonna have fun with him."

Well, looks like all hell is going to break loose.

Connor says he will either live with his grandmother or his brother and will likely at least live with one of them while he looks for a place.

Cam tweeted, "Guess I got a roommate," and tagged his brother.

The Heyward brothers have been ready for this moment for a while now.

Connor supported Cam when he was drafted 11 years ago, now the big bro gets to support the little bro as well.

The Steelers are used to having brothers on their team. They also have linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, safety Terrell Edmunds and running back Trey Edmunds.

Those two sets of brothers also have a third brother in the NFL, just on a separate team. The Arizona Cardinals have defensive end J.J. Watt and the Buffalo Bills have linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The fourth set of brothers on the Steelers is defensive tackles Carlos Davis and Khalil Davis.