Instead of drafting Shedeur Sanders, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to address their defensive line with the 21st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh selected Derrick Harmon, who became the first defensive tackle selected in the first round by the Steelers since Cameron Heyward back in 2011. He's also the first defensive player taken by Pittsburgh in the first round since 2019, when they selected linebacker Devin Bush.

Harmon will now get to work alongside Heyward, a seven-time Pro Bowler who is hoping to end his career with a trip to the Super Bowl. Harmon will try to help the 35-year-old Heyward accomplish that goal.

The Steelers needed to address their defensive line after the unit gave up 299 yards during January's wild-card playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Pittsburgh did not address its defensive line during free agency, which was a sign that it would be a priority during the draft.

The question was whether or not Harmon would still be on the board when the Steelers were on the clock. That became a reality when the Bengals -- drafting with the 17th overall pick and also in need of defensive line help -- instead drafted pass rusher Shemar Stewart. That gave the Steelers the chance to draft Harmon, an elite run stopper in college who also made significant strides as a pass rusher during his lone season at Oregon.

Last year, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound Harmon tallied 5.0 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He also batted down four passes while helping the Ducks capture the Big Ten title.

The Steelers still need to draft a quarterback, but it's clear, based on their decision to draft Harmon, that they're prioritizing other areas of their roster during the early portions of the draft. Running back, receiver and cornerback are other positions the Steelers will look to address over the next three days. Their next pick comes in the third round (pick No. 83).